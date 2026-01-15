Google Launches ‘Personal Intelligence’ Feature in Gemini App

Google has launched a new feature called Personal Intelligence in its Gemini app, aimed at delivering a more personalised and helpful user experience.

Announcing the update on Wednesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the feature responds to one of the most common requests from Gemini users. With Personal Intelligence, users can securely connect the Gemini app to selected Google apps, allowing it to generate more relevant and customised responses.

“Answering a top request from our users, we’re introducing Personal Intelligence in the Gemini app,” Pichai said in a social media post. “You can now securely connect to Google apps for an even more helpful experience. Personal Intelligence combines two core strengths—reasoning across complex sources and retrieving specific details, such as from an email or photo—to deliver uniquely tailored answers.”

According to Google, the feature merges advanced reasoning with the ability to pull specific information from connected sources, enabling Gemini to provide more context-aware responses based on individual user needs.

Privacy, the company stressed, is central to the feature’s design. Users have full control over which apps they connect, and all connections are turned off by default. “It’s built with privacy at the center. You choose exactly which apps to connect,” Pichai noted.

Google confirmed that users must explicitly opt in to connect any Google apps to Gemini, ensuring control over personal data and how it is used.

The Personal Intelligence feature is being rolled out in beta and is currently available to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the United States. It can be accessed on the web, as well as Android and iOS platforms.



