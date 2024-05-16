Google launches Android 15 beta 2; here's how you can download it

Hyderabad: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has launched the Android 15 beta 2 version, available for 26 devices.

The tech giant released the updated version at its Google IO 2024 event on Wednesday. The beta 2 version has improved features including a faster camera launch and a faster system boot, lower app-launch time, limited power draw during app launch among others.

Android 15 is anticipated to be a more secure software than its predecessors with features like private space and secured background activity.

The beta 2 will be available on select models of various brands including Google, Nothing, Oneplus, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi and others.

Meanwhile, experts advise people to not update the beta version on their primary mobiles since it is not a fully developed version and might have security implications.

In addition, Google had announced several other new projects at the IO event including the project Astra- universal AI agent, improvements for Gemini AI, introduction of AI search in Google and others.

Here is how you can download: