Google Introduces AI Music Generation in Gemini with Lyria 3

In a recent blog post, Google announced the introduction of an AI-powered music generation feature in its LLM, Gemini. The new capability is powered by Lyria 3, a music generation model developed by Google DeepMind, which is currently in its beta stage.

Along with its existing features such as image creation, video generation, and deep research, users can now generate soundtracks simply by providing prompts. In its statement, Google said, “Just describe an idea or upload a photo — like a comical R&B slow jam about a sock finding their match — and in a matter of seconds, Gemini will translate it into a high-quality, catchy track.”

The company further stated that users can upload photos or videos, and the AI tool will compose a song that matches the mood of the content. Beyond Gemini, Lyria 3 will also be available to content creators on YouTube through the Dream Track feature, aimed at enhancing the music quality of Shorts and videos.

However, concerns over AI-generated content persist. Recent controversy surrounding the application Seedance, which faced backlash for allegedly using original actors’ faces and voices, has intensified fears about copyright and artistic authenticity.

Addressing these concerns, Google assured that Lyria 3 is designed to promote original artistic expression rather than imitate existing artists. If users mention a specific singer in their prompt, Gemini will treat it as stylistic inspiration and generate a track with a similar feel, without directly copying or plagiarizing. Additionally, all tracks generated in the Gemini app will carry a SynthID — a specialized digital watermark developed by Google to identify AI-generated content.

Currently, the feature is available to users aged 18 and above in English, German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese. The company plans to expand language support in the near future.

The rollout has sparked mixed reactions among users and musicians. While the tool is seen as a major advantage for independent and small-scale content creators who often outsource music for their videos, critics argue that it challenges traditional music creation, with questions about authenticity and artistic value continuing to surface.