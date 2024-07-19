Google flaunts new design of pixel 9 series ahead of launch
Hyderabad: Tech giant Google has on Thursday teased users and tech enthusiasts with a glimpse of their upcoming pixel 9 series ahead of the much awaited launch on August 13.
Claiming the upcoming series as the greatest pixel phones, the company asked users to break-up with their old phones.
Google posting glimpses of the latest devices including pixel 9 pro and pixel fold, wrote on 'X', "A phone built for the Gemini era. It can do a lot—even let your old phone down easy."
The glimpses confirm the leaked design changes and also encourage the possibilities of other leaks being true.
Earlier leaks suggested that the new series will ditch the old and problem-ridden under-display fingerprint optical sensors and will boast a new set of ultrasonic scanners. Google might also ditch the budget friendly 'a' series and with the revival of the 'XL' models now being confirmed.
The performance of the upcoming G4 chipset is also hyped with a lot of improvements. Made by Google events, generally happen in October every year but this time it's happening early in August.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
