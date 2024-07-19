Google flaunts new design of pixel 9 series ahead of launch

Hyderabad: Tech giant Google has on Thursday teased users and tech enthusiasts with a glimpse of their upcoming pixel 9 series ahead of the much awaited launch on August 13.

Claiming the upcoming series as the greatest pixel phones, the company asked users to break-up with their old phones. Google posting glimpses of the latest devices including pixel 9 pro and pixel fold, wrote on 'X', "A phone built for the Gemini era. It can do a lot—even let your old phone down easy."

A phone built for the Gemini era.

It can do a lot—even let your old phone down easy.



