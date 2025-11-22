Google Debunks Viral Claim on Gmail Data Being Used to Train Gemini AI

Google on Saturday dismissed viral social media claims alleging that Gmail users were being “automatically opted in” to share their private emails and attachments for training the company’s AI model, Gemini.

The controversy began after a YouTube influencer posted a widely circulated message on X, warning users that Gmail was accessing personal messages to train AI and urging them to disable Smart Features in two separate settings. The post included screenshots claiming to show privacy risks.

Responding on its official Gmail handle on X, Google categorically rejected the allegations.

“Let’s set the record straight on recent misleading reports,” the company wrote. “We have not changed anyone’s settings. Gmail Smart Features have existed for many years. We do not use your Gmail content to train our Gemini AI model.”

Google added that it remains “transparent and clear” whenever terms or policies are updated.

The company’s clarification aims to quell concerns triggered by the viral post, which had sparked discussions around data privacy, AI training practices and user consent.