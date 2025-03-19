Google Adds New 'Canvas' Feature To Gemini.

Google has added a new feature called Canvas to its AI chatbot Gemini. This feature is similar to OpenAI’s Canvas tool for ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Artifacts.

Canvas enables Gemini users to create, refine, and share writing and coding projects.

“Canvas is designed for seamless collaboration with Gemini,” said Dave Citron, Senior Director, Product Management, Gemini app.

“With these new features, Gemini is becoming an even more effective collaborator, helping you bring your ideas to life,” he added.

Canvas can be selected from the prompt bar and helps users to draft lengthy messages with Gemini, which they can edit or adjust the tone. With Canvas, users can update specific sections or entire drafts and adjust the tone, length, or formatting with quick editing tools.

“For example, highlight a paragraph and ask Gemini to make it more concise, professional, or informal,” Citron said in a blog post.

“If you want to collaborate with others on the content you just made, you can export it to Google Docs with a click,” he further said.

Using Canvas, users can also generate and preview HTML, React code, and other web app prototypes.

“For example, say you want to create an email subscription form for your website. You can ask Gemini to generate the HTML for the form and then preview how it will appear and function within your web app,” he wrote.