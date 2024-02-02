Godavarikhani PG college principal patents his innovation

KARIMNAGAR: Dr. S. Ramakanth, assistant professor at the physics department and principal of University PG College in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district has secured intellectual property rights for his innovation from the University of Hyderabad.

Dr. Ramakanth carried out research on topic “Laser-based method to crystallise ferro-electric thin film at sub-300 centigrade Celsius temperature for tunable microwave devices” with the support of the Department of Science and Technology and Science and Engineering Research Board (DST-SERB).

Dr. Ramakanth did his research under the supervision of Professor K.C. James Raju of the physics department in the University of Hyderabad.

University PG College faculty members Dr. Suresh Reddy, Dr. Ramesh Reddy. Ajay, Yadaiah, Ravi, Prasad, Swathi, Salma Sulthana and Azeez have congratulated Dr. Ramakanth for securing the patent.