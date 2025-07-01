Getting Ghosted by Gen Z? Snapchat’s New Billboards Have Some Friendly Advice for Brands

If you've spotted giant, bright yellow billboards popping up across India’s major metros, you’re not imagining things. Snapchat has rolled out a bold new OOH campaign with a simple, direct message for advertisers: If you want to reach Gen Z, you need to be on Snapchat.

"'It's Time to Advertise on Snapchat' campaign shows our commitment to helping brands connect with India's Gen Z, who are shaping culture and the economy. The campaign is simple, straight forward, fun and really gets straight to the point on how to engage with this cohort. It’s a friendly nudge to rethink the old way of doing things and explore Snapchat that presents multi ad formats that are winning attention.” Ankit Goyle, Head of Marketing, Snapchat - India.

The campaign, ‘It’s Time to Advertise on Snapchat’ , is a vibrant and unmissable invitation to brands and marketers. With punchy headlines like “DON’T CRY OVER POOR ENGAGEMENT. SNAP OUT OF IT.” and “GEN Z’S ATTENTION IS ON SNAPCHAT. BE THE CENTRE OF IT.” .

Let's be real, Gen Z isn't just a demographic; they're the culture drivers with a spending power projected to reach $2 Trillion by 2035. With 377 million of them in India, they are the most influential consumers today. And with a community of over 250 million monthly active users in India, Snapchat is where they connect, create, and communicate.

It’s no accident these billboards are popping up right outside the windows of India’s biggest brands and media agencies. A digital leg of the campaign goes live from July 10th onwards.

This isn’t just about showing up; it’s about showing up in the right way. Snapchat offers a creative playground for brands, with advanced AR Lenses, a powerful creator ecosystem, and multi-format storytelling that captures attention you can't get anywhere else. It’s about placing brands in the middle of conversations between real friends—moments that are meaningful, immersive, and impossible to skip.

Don't just Advertise; Engage. Discover the power of Snapchat!