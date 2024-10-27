German Brand Launches Digital Condom

German sexual health brand Billy Boy has launched an app called "Camdom" dubbed the "digital condom".

The app was developed to prevent unauthorised recordings during intimate moments. Camdom disables audio and video recordings by using Bluetooth technology and ensures private moments remain confidential.





The Camdom app provides an extra layer of security by alerting users of any bypass attempts. This app aims at tackling revenge porn and it has already gained traction in 30 countries. The app will soon be available on iOS.

In a statement, Billy Boy said, "German condom brand BILLY BOY and Innocean Berlin are launching the CAMDOM App: a first-of-its-kind digital condom that protects from the recording of non-consensual content during sex by blocking mobile devices."





"Taking photos, videos or audio without consent with a smartphone has never been easier, which has led to an alarming situation among teens around the world: Once content is leaked, it spreads like a virus making it impossible to track – causing emotional distress, depression, the loss of jobs and even suicidal thoughts among the victims," the statement read.

The app can be activated by swiping down a virtual button and it will block all nearby cameras and microphones of smartphones. It cam block multiple devices within its Bluetooth range.



"Before having sex, users place their smartphones close to each other and swipe down a virtual button to block all cameras and microphones. If one user tries to sneak out, an alarm signals a potential threat of non-consensual recording. It can simultaneously block as many devices as needed," read the statement.



In this digital age, the "digital condom" protects private moments with the combination of technology and security.