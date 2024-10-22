Gemini May Soon Let Users To Call or Text Without Unlocking Their Phone

Google's AI powered voice assistant Gemini will get new features that won't require you to unlock your phone.



Using Gemini, you can call as well as text someone from your smartphone but your device needs to be unlocked. Now, Google is planning to offer its users to call or text using Gemini without unlocking the phone.











According to a report by Android Authority, Google is internally testing to let users call or text without unlocking the phone's lock screen.

This toggle was noticed in the Google app (version 15.42.30.28.arm64 beta). A new on/off toggle will enable users to choose whether they want Gemini to make calls or text while the device is locked. Even if you switch on the toggle, Google would still ask you to unlock the device if the voice command contains personal information like Gmail messages.

















Apart from this, Google is testing minimal UI design for Gemini, as per Android Authority report. The image posted above shows the floating Gemini overlay and it displays the text ‘Ask Gemini' and when you click on it, it expands to show full text.