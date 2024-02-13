Galaxy Buds2 Pro, FE AI Features Price in India

Gurugram: Samsung has announced the OTA (over-the-air) roll out of Galaxy AI features on Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Buds FE. Users will now be able to unlock the full potential of Galaxy AI features such as Live Translate on Galaxy Buds series through the ‘Made in India’ Galaxy S24 series.

With the help of Live Translate, users can see real-time call translation on the screen of Galaxy S24 series, while they are talking via Galaxy Buds. Additionally, the new AI-driven interpreter feature on Galaxy S24 series provides a seamless two-way, face-to-face interpretation through Galaxy Buds interface.

Users can directly speak into the Buds mic and their translated voice will now be available via the Galaxy S24 series enabling near-natural conversation between two individuals each holding Galaxy S24 series smartphone and Galaxy Buds respectively, eliminating the need to hand over the phone and manage translated talking.

The roll out of the new Galaxy AI features elevates the already exceptional experience of top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds2 Pro. The premium Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes with 24bit hi-fi sound quality, enhanced 360 immersive audio and intelligent Audio Noise Cancelation (ANC). Galaxy Buds FE brings Samsung’s industry-leading sound experience to users. Its powerful bass offers deep and rich sound that allows users to enjoy music the way the artist intended, while powerful Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound enable users to hear more of what they love and less of what they don’t.

Galaxy Buds | Galaxy S24 Series: Price and Availability

Ram Storage Colours MOP (INR) Galaxy S24 8GB 256GB Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black 79,999 8GB 512GB 89,999 Galaxy S24+ 12GB 256GB Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black 99,999 12GB 512GB 109,999 Galaxy S24 Ultra 12GB 256GB Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Black 129,999 12GB 512GB 139,999 12GB 1TB Titanium Gray 159,999

Consumers purchasing Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ will get benefits worth INR 12000, while those buying Galaxy S24 can avail benefits worth INR 10000. Consumers can also opt for No Cost EMI upto 24 Months on purchase of S24 Series.

Colours MOP (INR) Offers Galaxy Buds2 Pro Graphite, White, Bora Purple 17,999 INR 6000 cash back [or] Upgrade Galaxy Buds2 Graphite, Onyx, Bronze, White, Red 11,999 INR 5000 cash back [or] INR 3000 Upgrade Galaxy Buds FE Gray, White 9,999 INR 3000 cash back [or] Upgrade

Consumers purchasing Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Buds FE can avail limited period cash back or upgrade upto INR 6000.