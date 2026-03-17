Now You Can Message People Without Downloading WhatsApp

WhatsApp is currently in the works to create a new feature called Guest Chats, in which users can message people who do not have an account on WhatsApp. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the non WhatsApp users doesn’t have to download the application anymore to avail its service. But rather, they can chat through a secure link, through their browsers. But how does this feature exactly work?.

It all starts with a WhatsApp registered user, who can generate a link via the “Invite a friend” tab and then copy and share this link through their preferred choice like emails or SMS. Once the receiver gets the link, when they click on it, WhatsApp provides them the choice of two options, either install the platform or proceed as a guest. But before starting the conversation, they are required to enter a name so the participant can identify them. WhatsApp also assures that the chat is secured by end to end encryption. Guest’ users will also be able to see the phone number of the person who has sent them the chat invite link.

However this also poses a bit of a risk, because WhatsApp cannot verify the identity of the person who opens the link, and that an unauthorized person might have a chance to gain access to the conversation. But the registered users will be able to distinguish between verified and unverified accounts with a “Guest” tag being displayed on the top bar.

This feature is only designed for chatting temporarily. The guests cannot access group chats or share any form of media such as sending photos, videos or documents. The report also states that guest users cannot initiate a voice or video call. In a crux, this feature only enables text-text messaging between the users. As of now this upcoming feature is currently being tested only with a limited set of users across IOS, Android and web platforms and the company didn’t announce a definite date to launch this feature.

This Article is Written By Yoga Adithya, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle.