Vishal Peripherals Hosts the Grand Launch of MSI RTX 50 Series Laptops in Hyderabad

Vishal Peripherals, Hyderabad’s leading technology retailer and authorised MSI partner, is proud to announce the grand launch of the MSI RTX 50 Series laptops at its flagship Begumpet branch on 25th June 2025. This exclusive launch marks a significant milestone in next-generation computing, delivering cutting-edge innovation for gamers, creators, and professionals seeking high-performance, AI-powered devices.

The MSI RTX 50 Series introduces a new era of speed, intelligence, and visual excellence. With ultra-fast DDR5 memory, advanced AI acceleration through NVIDIA DLSS 4, and the power of up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 or AMD Ryzen™ 9 processors, these laptops are engineered for peak performance across creative workflows, gaming environments, and demanding computing tasks.

The highlight of the launch event is the flagship MSI Titan 18 HX, a true powerhouse featuring an 18” 4K Mini LED display at 120Hz, Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285HX processor, and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GPU with 24GB GDDR7 graphics memory. Designed with up to 96GB RAM and PCIe Gen 5 SSD storage, the Titan 18 HX is available starting at ₹2,99,990, with pre-orders open until 31st March 2025.

Also debuting is the sleek and powerful MSI Vector Series, offering both Intel and AMD high-performance processor options, RTX 5090 graphics, and precision engineering tailored for AI development, 3D rendering, and advanced creative work. The Vector Series starts at ₹2,99,990 and is ideal for professionals who demand power, style, and future-ready capabilities.

These groundbreaking laptops are now available for purchase across all Vishal Peripherals branches in Hyderabad, at the MSI Exclusive Store operated by Vishal Peripherals, and online at www.vishalperipherals.com. Customers attending the grand launch at the Begumpet store will experience live demos, exclusive offers, and expert guidance on choosing the right MSI system for their needs.

With over 10 branches and a legacy of trust since 1997, Vishal Peripherals continues to bring global technology innovation to Hyderabad, reinforcing its reputation as the city's go-to destination for premium computing solutions.