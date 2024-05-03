Blaupunkt appoints two new distributors in South

: Blaupunkt, a global leader with 100 years of heritage in the of audio sector, proudly announces the appointment of two new distributors to expand its presence in South India. With this strategic move Blaupunkt strengthens its foothold in key regions, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.The expansion journey commenced with the appointment of distributors in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Bihar, bolstering Blaupunkt's accessibility and market penetration in North India. Today, the company extends its footprint further into the vibrant markets of South India, specifically Hyderabad and Bangalore with the recent additions, Blaupunkt's distribution network now extends to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, North East, Hyderabad, and Bangalore."This achievement underscores Blaupunkt's commitment to delivering innovative products and exceptional customer experiences across the length and breadth of India. stated Sukhesh Madaan - CEO Blaupunkt Audio India “ We are excited about the opportunities these partnerships bring, enabling us to connect with more consumers and enrich their lives with our premium audio solutions."The addition of these distributors reflects Blaupunkt's dedication to enhancing its distribution network, fostering closer relationships with retailers, and ultimately, ensuring greater accessibility to its renowned product range. With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, Blaupunkt continues to set new benchmarks in the consumer electronics industry, driven by its unwavering focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.