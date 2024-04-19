Samsung Launches 8GB+128GB Variant of Galaxy F15 5G

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of a new storage variant, 8GB+128GB, for Galaxy F15 5G at INR 15999.

Galaxy F15 5G stands out with a segment-best 6000mAh battery, sAMOLED display, and four generations of Android upgrades, and five years of security updates ensuring users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come.

The smartphone is also available in 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB storage variants and comes in three stunning colors – Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green.

Galaxy F15 5G flaunts Galaxy’s signature design philosophy for a premium feel and features a segment-best 6.5” sAMOLED display for an immersive viewing experience. With the sAMOLED display, scrolling through social media feeds, especially in bright sunlight, is a breeze.

Galaxy F15 5G sports a 50MP triple camera setup with Video Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS) to reduce blur or distortion in videos arising from unsteady or shaky movements. Galaxy F15 5G also houses a 13MP front camera for crisp and clear selfies.

Galaxy F15 5G comes with a segment-best 6000 mAh battery that can power your smartphone for up to two days, allowing users to binge on their favourite entertainment. Additionally, the 25W Super-Fast Charging feature ensures that the device quickly regains power, keeping you connected and productive throughout the day.

Galaxy F15 5G redefines consumer experience with innovations such as Voice Focus that cuts the ambient noise for a truly amazing calling experience. The Quick Share feature enables users to instantly share files, photos, and documents with any other device, even if they are far away, including your laptop and tab, privately. The device also features Knox Vault chipset, built at the chip level, designed to safeguard your sensitive data, such as PINs, passwords, and patterns, in a separate tamper-resistant storage for protection against software and hardware threats.