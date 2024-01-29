Samsung & IIT Kanpur Collaborate on Research Projects

Gurugram: Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-Noida), and the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) have inked a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to embark on joint research projects aimed at bolstering industry-academic collaboration and enhancing students' industry-readiness.

The MoU, signed by Mr. Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director of SRI-Noida, and Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean of Research and Development at IIT Kanpur, signifies a commitment to fostering collaborative research endeavors. These projects will span across various growth areas such as health, visual frameworks, B2B security, as well as emerging technologies including Generative AI and Cloud computing.

Alongside research initiatives, the partnership seeks to offer upskilling opportunities for Samsung engineers in domains such as AI, Cloud, and other nascent technologies.

The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of notable figures including Prof. S. Ganesh, Director of IIT Kanpur, Prof. Sandeep Verma from the Department of Chemistry, Prof. Tushar Sandhan from the Department of Electrical Engineering, and senior representatives from Samsung.

Mr. Kyungyun Roo expressed optimism about the collaboration, highlighting its potential to amalgamate academic prowess with industrial innovation. He stressed the importance of knowledge exchange and talent pooling for the success of collaborative projects, mutually benefiting Samsung and IIT Kanpur.

Prof. S. Ganesh emphasized the significance of the partnership in fostering an environment conducive to cutting-edge research, bridging the gap between academia and industry. He underscored the importance of translating theoretical knowledge into practical solutions.

Prof. Tarun Gupta reiterated IIT Kanpur's commitment to providing students and researchers with opportunities beyond conventional academia, thereby contributing to technological advancements and enriching the institute's academic landscape.

As part of the collaboration, IIT Kanpur students and faculty members will engage in addressing real-world industry challenges, including initiatives aligned with Digital India, alongside Samsung engineers. The partnership also encourages joint research paper publications.

Samsung engineers will benefit from specialized training programs conducted by IIT Kanpur, aimed at enhancing their skill sets and knowledge across various domains. These programs will culminate in degree programs, certifications, and specialized courses tailored to meet industry demands.