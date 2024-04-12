Samsung 2024 Crystal 4K Vivid, Crystal 4K Vision Pro & Crystal 4K Vivid Pro TV Series

Gurugram: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today launched the Crystal 4K Vivid, Crystal 4K Vision Pro & Crystal 4K Vivid Pro TV series at a starting price of INR 32990 with exciting cashback offers and No Cost EMI up to 18 months. The 2024 Crystal 4K TV line-up comes with 4K Upscaling, SolarCell Remote, Multi Voice Assistant, Q-Symphony and Crystal Processor 4K.

The new Crystal 4K Vivid, Crystal 4K Vision Pro & Crystal 4K Vivid Pro TV series will be available on online platforms and Samsung.com in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes.

“Today, young consumers want smart TVs that come with lifelike picture quality, immersive audio experience and heightened security features. The 2024 Crystal 4K TV series sets a benchmark for contemporary households by providing a superlative TV viewing experience, further enhancing the proposition of smart and connected living. Consumers also get Q-Symphony, allowing TV and soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously for better surround effect, without muting TV speakers,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Visual Display Business, Samsung India.

The 2024 Crystal 4K TV series also comes with features such as Samsung TV Plus and built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding. The built-in Multi Voice Assistant allows consumers to enjoy a connected home experience by using either Bixby or Amazon Alexa.

The 2024 Crystal 4K TV series is powered by 4K upscaling feature that enhances and upscales the quality of lower resolution content to match the higher resolution of a 4K display, delivering lifelike 4K picture quality. With the brilliance of One Billion True Colours – PurColor, Crystal Processor 4K & HDR10+, consumers can now enjoy better contrast with rich darks and bright lights.

For a truly immersive content viewing experience, the Crystal 4K TV series features OTS Lite that allows consumers to feel the on-screen motion as if it is real, with 3D surround sound created with two virtual speakers. Adaptive Sound provides optimal sound experience by analysing all content scene-by-scene in real-time, making it more dynamic and amplifying the intended effects.

Furthermore, the boundless screen design allows a perfect, immersive viewing experience.

The 2024 Crystal 4K TV series also features Smart Hub, the focal point of the smart home experience that assembles entertainment, ambient and gaming options together. It also comes with Samsung TV Plus service comprising 100 channels in India.

4K Upscaling

Powerful 4K Upscaling enables users to get up to 4K resolution for the content they love watching. The feature represents a significant advancement in TV technology, enabling viewers to enjoy a superior visual experience regardless of the resolution of the content they are watching. It's a key feature for those who want to make the most out of their 4K TVs.

SolarCell Remote

A SolarCell Remote can be charged through indoor room lights as well, completely nullifying the use of disposable batteries.

Multi Voice Assistant

The new TVs allow easy controls with Bixby or Amazon Alexa. Both are built in to provide advanced controls for your connected home to provide an enhanced entertainment experience.

Crystal Processor 4K

Allowing users to feel every shade of colour as intended in powerful 4K vision, the powerful Crystal Processor 4K precisely maps every shade of colour with 16-bit 3D Colour Mapping algorithm that analyzes various data to adaptively optimize the picture for a lifelike 4K resolution through Adaptive 4K Upscaling.

OTS Lite

OTS Lite (Object Tracking Sound Lite) provides two virtual top speakers allowing consumers to feel the motions inside each scene. It has an object-tracking sound that tracks the movement of on-screen elements and produces sound in locations that match the content using multi-channel speakers, thereby delivering a dynamic 3D-like sound experience with Dolby Digital Plus.

Q-Symphony

This intelligent feature allows Samsung TV and Soundbar to perfectly synchronize for an elevated surround sound effect without muting the television speakers. Samsung's Q-Symphony feature, which is unique to Samsung Crystal 4K TVs, synchronizes the TV's built-in speakers with the Soundbar, combining their outputs to create a richer, more encompassing soundstage.

Gaming Features

A paradise for gamers, the 2024 Crystal 4K TV series comes with the Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator, which allow faster frame transition and low latency for the ultimate gaming experience.

Pricing

● Crystal 4K Vivid series starts at INR 32990 and is available across Samsung.com, Amazon.in and Flipkart.com

● Crystal 4K Vision Pro series starts at INR 34490 and is available across Samsung.com and Flipkart.com

● Crystal 4K Vivid Pro series starts at INR 35990 and is available across Samsung.com and Amazon.in

The 2024 Crystal 4K TV series comes with up to 2 years’ warranty*. *(1 Year Standard + 1 Year Extended Warranty on Panel Only)