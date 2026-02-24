Nothing Phone 4a To Be Launched in India on March 5

The UK-based Nothing, in their latest post, has revealed the render of it’s upcoming mobile phone, phone 4a.

Just like it’s predecessors, the nothing phone 4a is going to be comprised of a standard model and also a pro model. The company earlier revealed that their lineup would be powered by Qualcomm’s snapdragon processor.

The design sticks to the brand’s usual transparent, cyber punkish type, with a 50+50+8 Megapixels triple rear camera setup, that his housed inside a horizontal pill shaped camera module.

The significant difference however is found in it’s glyph design. Instead of it’s usual long segmented matrix type interface, it has transitioned into a Bar type design consisting of a cluster made up of six square LED Lights.

The smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.7 inch 120hz AMOLED display along with a 5400 mAh battery, which will support 50W wired charging. If these specifications turn out to be accurate, these would be incremental upgrades over it’s Phone 3a’s Snapdragon 7s Gen3 processor.

Nothing has also confirmed that the upcoming model will be released on March 5 in multiple color options in the UK, and also in India around the same time. Customers will be able to purchase the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a through Flipkart.