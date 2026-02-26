Motorola Expands After Sales Network with Free Doorstep Service

Motorola has announced the launch of its next generation after sales support ecosystem in India, reinforcing its customer first philosophy and long term commitment to accessible, reliable and proactive service. As part of the initiative, the company will host a Nationwide Monthly Service Camp at its authorised service centres and collection points on a designated day every month, beginning 28 February 2026.

Through this monthly service connect programme, customers will be able to access a range of benefits including zero labour charges, no inspection or diagnosis fees, free software updates, complimentary device cleaning and sanitisation, and a basic device health check up. The company is also offering a 10 percent discount on accessories and a 10 percent discount on spare parts during the camp, making routine device maintenance more affordable and convenient. The initiative is designed not only to address service requirements but also to serve as a structured customer engagement platform aimed at building stronger long term relationships through proactive care and personalised interactions.

In a move to further enhance convenience, Motorola is also rolling out a free pick up and drop service for select devices. Under this programme, authorised representatives will collect devices directly from customers’ homes, carry out repairs at authorised service centres, and return them after completion. The complimentary doorstep service will be available for customers using Motorola Signature, Edge and Razr series smartphones. Service requests can be raised through the company’s official support platform or via email, ensuring a seamless and hassle free experience.

The expanded after sales ecosystem is built on a technology driven foundation that integrates AI powered digital tools with an extensive physical service network. Central to this digital framework is a comprehensive self service platform supported by the Device Help app, Software Fix tool, Intelligent Voice Assistance, Moli which is Motorola’s AI chatbot, and an integrated e support portal. Customers can access round the clock multilingual assistance across WhatsApp, web and on device interfaces. With this approach, Motorola aims to proactively resolve issues, minimise device downtime and deliver a smoother and faster support journey.

Beyond digital integration, the company is also focusing on improving transparency and consistency across all service touchpoints. Customers will benefit from structured service workflows, simplified digital check ins, real time service updates and streamlined in centre processes. The objective is to reduce waiting time, enhance clarity and deliver a more premium and predictable service experience across locations.

Motorola plans to scale its nationwide service network to over 1,200 touchpoints by the end of FY26-27, marking more than a twofold expansion in its service footprint within a year. The company has also strengthened its regional distribution centres, improved spare parts availability and reduced repair turnaround time across metro cities as well as Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. The expansion reflects a strategic push to make after sales support more accessible and dependable for customers across India.

According to the IDC Report for Q3 FY25, Motorola recorded the highest year on year growth in the industry at 52.4 percent and achieved a market share of 8.3 percent, signalling strong momentum and growing consumer trust in the country.

Commenting on the initiative, T M Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said that the company’s commitment to customers extends well beyond the point of purchase. He noted that the Nationwide Monthly Service Camp and Free Doorstep Care Service are designed to create a comprehensive, proactive and accessible after sales ecosystem. By combining AI powered service tools, a rapidly expanding physical network and meaningful engagement initiatives, he said, the brand aims to deliver a seamless ownership experience while strengthening long term customer trust.

With continued investments in service infrastructure, digital innovation and nationwide expansion, Motorola said it remains focused on delivering reliable, accessible and best in class after sales experiences for customers across India.