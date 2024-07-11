Moto g85 5G Specifications, Price in India

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched Moto G85 5G in India with 3D curved pOLED display at starting price of Rs 16,999.





Moto G85 is powered by Qaulcomm's Sanpdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. The 6.7-inch pOLED display comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 1600 nits brightness. The phone comes with 120Hz refresh rate and also comes with SGS Eye Protection. The phone will go on sale starting 16th July 2024, 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola official webste and leading retail stores across India.

Camera



The Moto G85 5G will sport a dual camera setup, a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and it uses Sony LYTIA 600 sensor and also Quad Pixel technology for better low-light sensitivity, resulting in sharper and more vibrant photos, in all lighting conditions.





The secondary rear camera is an 8MP ultrawide and Macro vision camera which fits 4x more in the frame as compared to a standard lens and macro vision camera brings users closer to the subject than a standard lens to capture details. Motorola is using a 32MP selfie camera on the front, with Quad Pixel technology for better low-light sensitivity.

Smart Connect feature



The moto g85 5G will have Smart Connect feature to enable easy share of files, stream phone apps and more across your phone, PC, tablet and more just with a swipe. Smart Connect will let users enjoy their favorite mobile games on their big screen TV.



Storage





Moto G85 5G comes in two storage options - 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Storage can be expanded up to 1 TB using a microSD card and the RAM boost 3.0 feature temporarily turns storage into virtual RAM of up to 24GB whenever extra speed and processing is required. The phone also supports 13 5G Bands with VoNR support, 4x4 MIMO and up to 4 carrier aggregation.

Colours



It comes in 2 premium finishes- a vegan leather finish and a PMMA finish. It will be availabe in three colours – Olive Green (Vegan leather), Cobalt Blue (Vegan leather) and Urban Gray (Acrylic Glass – PMMA).



Battery and Security updates



The Moto G85 5G comes with 33 W charging and 5000mAh battery which will offer 34 hours of battery life. The smartphone runs on Android 14 out of the box with assured upgrades to Android 16 with 2 OS upgrades plus 4 years of security updates.



Price



Launch Price:



8GB + 128GB: Rs 17,999

12GB + 256GB: Rs 19,999

Effective Price – Including Offers



8GB + 128GB: Rs 16,999



12GB + 256GB: Rs 18,999

Consumers can either avail an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000.

