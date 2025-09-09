Live: Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Launch Updates
Airpods 3 launched
Apple on Tuesday introduced a new version of its AirPods Pro wireless headphones at an event where it is expected to show a new, slimmer iPhone.
The new AirPods Pro 3 will feature live translation of languages. Apple also said that if both people in a conversation are wearing the new AirPods Pro 3, the earbuds will translate conversations in near real time. Apple said the new AirPods will be priced at $249, the same as the previous generation, and become available on September 19.
Live Updates
- 9 Sept 2025 11:05 PM IST
Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3 Pricing Announced
Apple Watch Series 11 - $399 (35,202 INR)
Apple Watch SE 3 - $249 (21956 INR)
Apple Watch Ultra 3 - $799 (70,493 INR)
- 9 Sept 2025 10:56 PM IST
Apple Watch Series 11 with hypertension detection launched
The model offers support for 5G connectivity with new health features, such as blood pressure monitoring.
- 9 Sept 2025 10:56 PM IST
Translation works by gesture, shows on iPhone, and can be spoken aloud. Smaller design, reshaped for better fit; five ear tip sizes, said Apple. The model has an IP57 rating for water and dust resistance.