Live: Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Launch Updates













Apple on Tuesday introduced a new version of its AirPods Pro wireless headphones at an event where it is expected to show a new, slimmer iPhone.

The new AirPods Pro 3 will feature live translation of languages. Apple also said that if both people in a conversation are wearing the new AirPods Pro 3, the earbuds will translate conversations in near real time. Apple said the new AirPods will be priced at $249, the same as the previous generation, and become available on September 19.















