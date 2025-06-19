iSprout Launches Signature, Premium Workspaces Solutions And GCCXprss

Hyderabad: iSprout, a leading player in flexible managed workspaces launched its two new initiatives with a focus on high-end clientele including Global Capability Centers(GCCs).





With a growing demand for superior workspace solutions, iSprout Signature addresses this need with a luxury line of flexible, custom-designed, high-spec workspaces aligned to the requirements of leading global companies. It offers signature custom choices of fixtures, layouts and themes to provide a ready-to-move-in solution for growing companies.

With GCCXprss it will offer a one-stop platform for companies to establish and scale their GCCs in India. GCCXprss platform includes solutions to workspace, talent and operational support along with advisory services. It is also developing a partner ecosystem where specialized service providers can partner with GCCXprss to offer superior offerings.





“With iSprout Signature, we are redefining the experience for companies that expect more from a workspace, that combines el3egance, luxury and comfort to provide a world class experience to top-tier companies including GCCs” - Sundari Patibandla, CEO & Co-founder iSprout

Sreeni Tirdhala, Co-founder iSprout said “iSprout has managed to grow 2.5M square feet of space across 26 centers in 8 cities. With our momentum and growing demand we are looking to double our capacity over the next 24 months”



“GCCs in India are doing USD60B revenues already and are projected to double over the next 6 years. There is a huge need and an opportunity to address this explosive growth, and that is what what GCCXprss is looking to do with a seamless enabler platform for GCCs” expressed Vijay Pasupulati, CEO, GCCXprss.