Apple iPhone 17 Features Leaked Ahead of Its Launch

Early reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature an upgraded 8x telephoto zoom, a significant leap from the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 5x zoom. It may also have a new part-aluminium, part-glass design instead of titanium.

Reports and speculations further suggest changes like a repositioned Apple logo, instead of the usual centred placement on the back cover.

Pre-orders in India are expected to start on Friday, September 12, 2025, with availability from the following week.