Apple iPhone 17 Features Leaked Ahead of Its Launch
Reports and speculations further suggest changes like a repositioned Apple logo, instead of the usual centred placement on the back cover
Ahead of Apple’s much-awaited iPhone 17 global event on September 9 at 10:30 PM IST, several details about the upcoming lineup have been leaked. Apple is expected to unveil up to seven new products, including the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Early reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature an upgraded 8x telephoto zoom, a significant leap from the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 5x zoom. It may also have a new part-aluminium, part-glass design instead of titanium.
Reports and speculations further suggest changes like a repositioned Apple logo, instead of the usual centred placement on the back cover.
Pre-orders in India are expected to start on Friday, September 12, 2025, with availability from the following week.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story