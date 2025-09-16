iOS 26 Now Available for Download for Users in India

Apple on Monday night launched its major update -- the iOS 26 to users in India.

"The new design provides a more expressive and delightful experience across the system while maintaining the instant familiarity of iOS," the tech giant said in a statement.

The new software upgrade will bring a new design to home and screen while also bringing new capabilities powered by Apple Intelligence.

To check if the update is available on your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Keep in mind that download speeds may be slower initially due to high demand, as millions of users across the world attempt to download the update at the same time.