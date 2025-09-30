10 Gmail Hacks Every User Should Know

Noticed a typo you missed right after sending an important email? Stuck copy-pasting text for the same cold emails? Need to check your inbox, but damn the network connection?





Gmail is one of the most popular email providers worldwide, known for its user-friendly interface and integration with other Google services. Despite its simplicity, many users remain unaware of the full extent of its features. Here's a breakdown of some Gmail hacks that can help you effectively manage your email:

1. Undo an email

⦁ Click on the Settings icon on the top right

⦁ Click 'See all Settings'

⦁ In General, find 'Undo Send' and set the cancellation period to 30 seconds

⦁ Scroll down and click Save Changes

2. Delete promotional emails

⦁ Search for 'unsubscribe' in the Gmail search bar

⦁ Select all emails with 'unsubscribe'

⦁ Click on the delete icon

3. Send confidential mail

⦁ Click Compose

⦁ Once you've composed your email, click on the lock and clock icon near the 'Send' button

⦁ Choose an expiration period for the mail

⦁ Opt for the recipient to receive a passcode - either through email or SMS - to open the mail if they don't use Gmail themselves

⦁ Click Save and Send

This feature prevents recipients from forwarding, printing, copying or downloading the email, keeping your message private.

4. Check your Gmail offline

⦁ Click on the Settings icon

⦁ Click 'See all Settings'

⦁ Under 'Offline', click on 'Enable offline mail'

⦁ Adjust the settings accordingly

⦁ Click Save Changes

This feature allows users to open their Gmail in Chrome even without an Internet connection. However, emails composed offline are held in the outbox until the user reconnects to the Internet.

5. Send an email for later

⦁ Click the down arrow next to 'Send'

⦁ Click 'Schedule Send'

⦁ Pick a date & time for the email to be sent

⦁ Click 'Schedule Send'

This feature automatically sends the email to the recipient at the set time and date, so that you can type up an email for that last-minute submission and rest easy knowing you don't have to wait to send it at a more appropriate time.

6. Snooze an email

⦁ Hover the mouse over an email and find the clock icon on the right

⦁ Choose until when you want the email snoozed, and save

This feature keeps the email out of your inbox until the selected date and time - out of sight, out of mind.

7. Use labels

⦁ On the left, find 'Labels' and create a new one

⦁ Drag and drop emails into the label to organise your inbox

Alternatively:

⦁ Select an email or multiple emails and click the three-dots menu (or) Right-click on an email or selected emails

⦁ Go to 'Label as'

⦁ Create a new label for the mail or select an existing label to add the mail to it

⦁ Optional: Create a nested label or a sub-label within a label to provide more detailed organisation to your inbox

8. Create templates

⦁ First, click on the Settings icon

⦁ Click 'See all Settings'

⦁ Under 'Advanced', enable 'Templates'

⦁ Click Save Changes

⦁ Now, click Compose and enter the text you want to use as a template in the email field

⦁ Click the three-dot menu and go to 'Templates'

⦁ Click on 'Save draft as template'

⦁ Click 'Save as new template' and name the template

⦁ The new template will now be available under the three-dot menu

This feature makes sending similar emails to multiple recipients quick and easy, especially convenient for mass applications, outreach and networking, etc.

From reducing stress, increasing productivity and improving work-life balance, there are several benefits to optimising email management. When email is deeply integrated into our everyday lives, it is important to make the most out of your service provider - and these tips and tricks can help get you started.

This article is authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, interning with Deccan Chronicle