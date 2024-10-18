Dyson enters premium audio market

Hyderabad: Dyson is looking at entering the Indian premium audio devices market, with its latest OnTrac headphones. The new offering challenges Apples, Sonys and Boses of the premium audio market.

OnTrac is a wireless pair of headphones designed to impress both in style and performance. One of the highlights of OnTrac is customisation — users can swap ear cushions and outer caps to create a personalised look.

Priced at ₹44,900 ($500), OnTrac sits between Apple’s AirPods Max’s ₹59,000 and Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra’s ₹30,000 price. With such a high price, Dyson hopes to stand out with solid features and premium design.

In terms of sound, the OnTrac offers a balanced, clear audio experience. The tone is neutral, working well across different genres, with a punch of bass when needed. The active noise cancellation (ANC) uses eight microphones to cut external noise by up to 40dB, performing on par with Bose. A transparency mode lets you hear your surroundings clearly when needed.

Battery life is where the OnTrac really shines, offering 55 hours of playback with ANC on — far more than Apple, Bose, or Sony models.

Apart from headphones, Dyson is known for vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, and air purifiers.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Dyson’s chief engineer Jake Dyson said “Dyson, as a company, is still very young in India, and we are looking at our product portfolio over the next five years to cater to Indian buyers, and solve problems accordingly. We want to engage with as many users as possible to be able to solve problems.”

“We are focusing on India's air quality problem too. Our research on air purification is ongoing and we have big research teams looking at filters and how we can capture more pollutants, gases and make machines more effective. That applies to every single one of our products. Our future goals would certainly aim towards catering the Indian audience”, he added.