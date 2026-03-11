Ai+ Smartphone’s Pulse 2 Debuts with a Starting Price of ₹5,999

Hyderabad, March 11, 2026- Ai+ Smartphone’s Pulse 2 went live today (March 11, 2026) at 12 noon, entering the market with an aggressive starting price of just ₹5,999. As the launch unfolds, Hyderabad clearly stands at the center of the brand’s next big move.

The city ranks among Ai+ Smartphone's top 10 markets nationally, and the brand isn't slowing down. Hyderabad's young, digitally-native consumers, streaming more, gaming more, and spending smarter, are exactly who Pulse 2 was built for. As demand for feature-packed, value-first smartphones surges across Telangana, Ai+ Smartphone sees the market as a key driver of its next growth chapter.

"Hyderabad consumers know what they want: real performance, real value, no compromises," said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. "We designed Pulse 1 last year to deliver on all three expectations. Today, Pulse 2 takes that promise further. It’s an upgrade designed for people who are passionate about growing and evolving,” he added.

With Hyderabad increasingly shopping online-first, Flipkart is the natural launchpad, giving city consumers the same day access and first-day pricing as buyers anywhere in the country. Ai+ Smartphone already operates a service centre in Hyderabad as part of its 300-strong nationwide network, and has firm plans to deepen its footprint across the region.

What's Inside

Pulse 2 significantly upgrades the Pulse 1 experience with improvements across the features users rely on most. The front camera jumps from 5MP to 8MP, the battery grows from 5000mAh to a slim 6000mAh, and the refresh rate improves from 90Hz to 120Hz for smoother visuals. Durability also steps up from IP54 to IP64, while the 50MP Dual AI rear camera continues to deliver strong photography performance in the segment.

Software sees an upgrade as well, with Pulse 2 launching on Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS (versus Android 15 on Pulse 1), bringing transparency, privacy, sharper responsiveness, stronger system efficiency, and a more refined experience straight out of the box. A redesigned form factor adds improved in-hand comfort and a cleaner aesthetic, available in five colours: Green, Blue, Pink, Purple, and Black.

Detailed Specs for Pulse 2

DISPLAY 6.745” HD+ V-Notch Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate; 400nits (min) 450nits (typ), HBM supported, 10-point touch In-cell CAMERA Rear 50MP + CIF, Front 8MP PROCESSOR Unisoc T7250, 1.8GHz Octa-Core I 12nm BATTERY 6000mAh Li-polymer supports 18W Fast Charging MEMORY 4GB + 64GB / 6GB + 128GB LPDDR4x + eMMC IP IP64

Pulse 2 Available in:

1) 4GB + 64GB | Price: ₹5999

2) 6GB + 128GB | Price: ₹7999