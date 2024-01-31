Samsung SSD 990 EVO Features, Price in India

Gurugram: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has today introduced its latest SSD 990 EVO — the newest addition to the company’s lineup of solid state drives. With better energy efficiency, the SSD 990 EVO delivers powerful performance which is designed to enhance everyday computing experiences like gaming, work and video/photo editing. Equipped with a sequential read/write speed of Up to 5,000 MB/s and Up to 4,200 MB/s, NVMe SSD is expected to be an ideal solution for a diverse range of users.

“We place our products at the intersection of innovation and practicality. This enables us to design products that enhance computing experiences for users. With the latest addition of SSD 990 EVO in the lineup of our SSDs, we are aiming to leverage advanced memory technologies and provide a versatile, high-performance and reliable solution for consumers’ data storage needs. SSD 990 EVO is a power-efficient, performance maestro that is the future of computing for business and creative endeavours of consumers”, said Mr. Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Enhanced Performance

The 990 EVO offers enhanced performance of up to 43% compared to the previous model, 970 EVO Plus. Sequential read speeds come up to 5,000 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and write speeds up to 4,200 MB/s. Random read and write speeds also get a boost with up to 700K input/output operations per second (IOPS) and 800K IOPS, respectively.

By using Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology to directly link to the host processor’s DRAM, the SSD can achieve optimized performance even with a DRAM-less design. Users upgrading from previous mainstream SSDs will experience significantly faster loading speeds for games and swift access to large files.

Improved Power Efficiency and Smart Thermal Solution

The Samsung 990 EVO improved power efficiency of up to 70% when compared to the 970 EVO Plus, allowing users extended usage on PCs without the constant concern for battery life. It also supports Modern Standby1, which enables an instant on/off function with uninterrupted internet connectivity and seamless notification reception, even in low-power states.

The 990 EVO’s heat spreader label effectively regulates the thermal condition of the NAND chip, allowing operations to consistently run at their highest levels without compromising drive integrity.

A Versatile SSD for Current and Future Computing

The 990 EVO is a versatile SSD created to meet current computing needs and in anticipation of future requirements. Users can experience seamless multitasking with a single SSD that caters to the demands of everyday such as gaming, business and creative workflow.

Supporting both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interfaces, the 990 EVO fits the needs for today’s PCs supporting PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots while it also offers compatibility along with thermal control and power savings for PCIe 5.0 interfaces in upcoming applications.

The 990 EVO comes in 1 terabyte (TB) and 2TB capacity options.

Samsung Magician Software Support

Samsung Magician software presents a suite of optimization tools for enhanced functionality for all Samsung SSDs, including the 990 EVO. Users can streamline the data migration process for SSD upgrades effortlessly and securely. In addition, Samsung Magician protects valuable data, monitors drive’s health and notifies timely firmware updates.

Price, Variants & Where to Buy

Available in black colour, the SSD 990 EVO starts at a price of INR 9999 for the 1TB variant, going to up INR 16699 for the 2TB variant. It will be available at leading electronics retail stores and across online platforms.

Warranty

Consumers will be offered a 5 year limited warranty on the SSD 990 EVO.



