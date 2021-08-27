Technology Gadgets 27 Aug 2021 YouTube Music now av ...
Technology, Gadgets

YouTube Music now available on Google, Samsung's new WearOS platform

ANI
Published Aug 27, 2021, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2021, 2:36 pm IST
9to5Google says there doesn't appear to be a way to stream music from the app -- it appears that you can only download music right now
These watches won't be available until August 27, so even if you want to try the new app right now, you won't be able to unless you have a Galaxy Watch 4 or a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. (Representational Image: ANI)
 These watches won't be available until August 27, so even if you want to try the new app right now, you won't be able to unless you have a Galaxy Watch 4 or a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. (Representational Image: ANI)

Washington: American tech giant Google recently released the YouTube Music streaming service on its WearOS platform.

As per The Verge, Google released a Wear OS app for YouTube Music, which could seem like welcome news for people who have been waiting for a way to play their music off Google's streaming service after the company shut down Google Play Music on Wear OS in August 2020.

 

However, the new app comes with a few caveats. The biggest catch is that the new app only works on one of Samsung's two new watches powered by Wear OS 3, according to Google.

These watches won't be available until August 27, so even if you want to try the new app right now, you won't be able to unless you have a Galaxy Watch 4 or a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

If you are lucky enough to have one of the new watches, the YouTube Music Wear OS will let YouTube Premium subscribers download music right to their watch, meaning you can listen to tunes with just a watch and a pair of Bluetooth headphones, even when you don't have an internet connection.

 

However, based on 9to5Google's hands-on with the app, it sounds like there might be some frustrating caveats you'll have to keep in mind when you're actually using the Wear OS YouTube Music app.

9to5 Google says there doesn't appear to be a way to stream music from the app -- it appears that you can only download music right now. And annoyingly, you can only download songs while the watch is on a charger.

Still, it's nice that a YouTube Music Wear OS app is available at all, even in its current limited form. Google hasn't shared details about when the app might be available on other Wear OS devices.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: youtube music, google, samsung, samsung watch, galaxy watch 4, galaxy watch 4 classic
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From Technology

'Saints Row' titles are renowned for their over-the-top open-world gameplay that feels more inspired by cartoons than GTA. (Photo: ANI)

'Saints Row' reboot to be out in February 2022

Now, when you open a video in the YouTube app on your iPhone, if you close the app (either by swiping up or clicking the home button), the video will continue playing in a small window. (AFP Photo)

YouTube Premium subscribers can now use iOS picture-in-picture feature

Going by ongoing speculations, the Redmi 10 Prime and Redmi 10 may carry the same specifications. (Representational Image: ANI)

Redmi 10 Prime coming to India on September 3

As for what we expect, the iPhone 13 series will feature a smaller notch with a 120Hz refresh rate display and new camera sensors. (AFP Photo)

Apple iPhone 13 will not get in-display Touch ID



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Gadgets

Indian student in Dubai builds robot to automatically dispense hand sanitiser

It will soon be normal for machine learning systems to drive our cars and help doctors diagnose and treat our illnesses. It's important that kids are aware of how Artificial Intelligence can be used in real life applications, Siddh Sanghvi said. (Photo | Khaleej Times)

13-inch mini LED display MacBook Air reportedly on its way for 2022

Alongside the new display technology, the upcoming MacBook Air will also reportedly feature MagSafe charging, a thinner and lighter design, as well as two USB 4 ports. (Representative Image: apple.com)

IIT alumni's drone uses thermal screening to identify likely corona infected persons

Thermal screening of the public once the lockdown is lifted will help identify any potential carriers of the coronavirus early. (Photo | Flickr - Ross Harmes)

Google discontinues Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5

The Pixel 5A will be only available to consumers in Japan and the United States. (Representational Image: ANI)

Nasscom wants US to exempt tech workers from H-1B visa suspensions

A United States Customs and Border Protection officer processes an incoming passenger at the Newark International Airport. (Photo | Flickr- James Tourtellotte)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->