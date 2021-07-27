Technology Gadgets 27 Jul 2021 iPhone 14 Pro might ...
Technology, Gadgets

iPhone 14 Pro might sport a titanium body

ANI
Published Jul 27, 2021, 7:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2021, 7:25 pm IST
Notably, Apple does already use titanium for its Apple Watch Edition, which earlier used to have a ceramic case
iPhones are here to stay, even though this year's iPhone 13 is rumoured to come with a smaller notch than previous models. (AFP Photo)
 iPhones are here to stay, even though this year's iPhone 13 is rumoured to come with a smaller notch than previous models. (AFP Photo)

Washington: Reports claim that American tech giant Apple is now planning to make its iPhone devices sturdier than ever before with a new titanium body for next year's iPhone 14 pro models.

According to Mashable, a report by JP Morgan Chase suggests that Apple plans to equip the Pro models in its iPhone 14 line-up, likely coming next year, with a titanium alloy chassis.

 

This would be a first for the iPhone since previously Apple used aluminium and stainless steel for their devices. Titanium is harder and more resistant to scratches, more resistant to corrosion, and lighter than stainless steel.

However, titanium is harder to etch, and it's quite prone to fingerprint marks. Apple reportedly has a fix for both of these issues. It will do so by using an oxide coating which should get rid of fingerprints, as well as a new blasting, etching and chemical process that should give titanium a glossier finish.

 

Notably, Apple does already use titanium for its Apple Watch Edition, which earlier used to have a ceramic case.

In other Apple-related rumours, reports suggest that the company plans to bring Face ID to basically all relevant devices, including all iPads, Macs, and the iPhone SE range.

Though there's no clear timeline on this, it should eventually happen. This would hence also mean that notches on iPhones are here to stay, even though this year's iPhone 13 is rumoured to come with a smaller notch than previous models.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: apple iphone, apple, apple watch, iphone 14, iphone devices
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From Technology

The Surface Duo 2 is expected to have relatively minor design tweaks overall, with most of the significant changes appearing in the camera system and internal specs. Representational Image (ANI)

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 leaks reveal new triple camera system

Apple last year reintroduced a flat-edged design for the iPhone, and the iPhone 13 will likely build on that design. (AFP)

Apple's iPhone 13 series could support 25W wired fast charging

Google recently unveiled the information behind this search algorithm with the hope that showing users this information will ultimately lead to finding better results. (AP Photo)

Google to display why it shows search results to users

The Digital India Sale is now live.

Digital India Sale: Reliance Digital offers exclusive offers, big discounts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Gadgets

IIT alumni's drone uses thermal screening to identify likely corona infected persons

Thermal screening of the public once the lockdown is lifted will help identify any potential carriers of the coronavirus early. (Photo | Flickr - Ross Harmes)

Nasscom wants US to exempt tech workers from H-1B visa suspensions

A United States Customs and Border Protection officer processes an incoming passenger at the Newark International Airport. (Photo | Flickr- James Tourtellotte)

13-inch mini LED display MacBook Air reportedly on its way for 2022

Alongside the new display technology, the upcoming MacBook Air will also reportedly feature MagSafe charging, a thinner and lighter design, as well as two USB 4 ports. (Representative Image: apple.com)

Get free Bluetooth earphones with Huawei Watch GT 2e on Amazon, Flipkart

The Huawei Watch GT 2e comes with 100 workout modes, oxygen monitoring capability and two weeks’ charge on the battery.

After Chennai startup, IIT Guwahati too develops drone to sanitise large areas

A student who was part of the team that fitted the drone with a sprayer says the drone which is crash proof, is equipped to adjust itself to terrain height and avoid obstacles. (Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->