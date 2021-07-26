Technology Gadgets 26 Jul 2021 Apple's iPhone ...
Apple's iPhone 13 series could support 25W wired fast charging

ANI
Published Jul 26, 2021, 8:14 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 8:14 pm IST
Apple's iPhone 13 lineup will feature support for up to 25W of wired fast charging speeds
Apple last year reintroduced a flat-edged design for the iPhone, and the iPhone 13 will likely build on that design. (AFP)
Washington: With Apple's iPhone 13 launch fast approaching, more and more speculations and rumours are beginning to surface. The latest social media chatter is that the iPhone 13 series could come with 25W fast charging compared to 20W on the iPhone 12 series.

As per Mashable, Apple's iPhone 13 lineup will feature support for up to 25W of wired fast charging speeds. In comparison, the current iPhone 12 models support up to 20W.

 

Apple may release a new 25W power adapter as an optional accessory for iPhone 13 users to purchase. That seems like a marketing masterpiece as iPhone 13 will seemingly have the choice of picking up a 20W or a 25W adapter and will have to pay for both -- more for the 25W brick, obviously.

While there are little differences between 20W and 25W to wired charging speeds and day-to-day usage, it should still come in handy for the iPhone 13 models as they are rumoured to have larger batteries. The iPhone 13 models reportedly have bigger wireless charging coils for better heat management, higher wattage and stronger MagSafe magnets.

 

Compared to the Android world of wired fast-charging, Apple would still be miles off from catching up, but it would put them at par with rivals Samsung and what they've been offering on phones like the Galaxy S21.

But other big names like Xiaomi, OnePlus and OPPO have now begun looking far beyond the 100W threshold to offer true superfast wired charging.

The new iPhone 13 lineup is also expected to have an improved battery life, a smaller notch on the screen, better video recording, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a faster A15 chip.

Beyond improved performance, more advanced displays, and better camera capabilities, dummy models of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup reveal very few design changes for the new iPhones.

 

Apple last year reintroduced a flat-edged design for the iPhone, and the iPhone 13 will likely build on that design. However, the new iPhones are expected to be slightly thicker and heavier to accommodate the more advanced displays and larger batteries.

The iPhone 13 is also rumoured to come with an Always-On Display. As per the rumours, the Always-On Display will only show time, battery percentage, and incoming notifications.

Apple is believed to be unveiling the iPhone 13 in late September with one analyst suggesting a launch event in the third week of the month.

 

Tags: apple, apple iphone, always-on display, iphone 12, fast charging, apple iphone 13
Location: United States, Washington


