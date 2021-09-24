Technology Gadgets 24 Sep 2021 Mobile remote launch ...
Mobile remote launched by Google for Android users

Google said that beyond just Google TV, support would extend to other Android TV OS devices as well
Android mobile remote support for Google TV arrived on Thursday after the company initially announced the feature during Google I/O back in May. (AFP Photo)
 Android mobile remote support for Google TV arrived on Thursday after the company initially announced the feature during Google I/O back in May. (AFP Photo)

Washington: American technology giant Google has launched a new Google TV feature that will allow users to use their Android mobile devices as remotes for those moments when their streaming box's wand disappears without a trace.

According to The Verge, android mobile remote support for Google TV arrived on Thursday after the company initially announced the feature during Google I/O back in May.

 

A spokesperson told the outlet that the tool will only be available for Android at this time and did not have anything further to share about future iOS support.

Support for a mobile remote should be a tremendous help to those users who constantly losing their wands beneath mountains of blankets and pillows, but it should also streamline processes for things like entering long or complicated passwords, search terms and titles to films and series.

Google said that beyond just Google TV, support would extend to other Android TV OS devices as well.

 

The remote tool can be accessed two ways: either by adding the remote tile to quick settings from an Android device or through the Google TV app, which Google said will be launching in 14 new countries in the coming weeks, as per The Verge.

