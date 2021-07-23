Technology Gadgets 23 Jul 2021 13-inch mini LED dis ...
Technology, Gadgets

13-inch mini LED display MacBook Air reportedly on its way for 2022

ANI
Published Jul 23, 2021, 7:18 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2021, 7:18 pm IST
Apple is able to include the more premium displays because of cost-savings associated with using its own silicon
Alongside the new display technology, the upcoming MacBook Air will also reportedly feature MagSafe charging, a thinner and lighter design, as well as two USB 4 ports. (Representative Image: apple.com)
 Alongside the new display technology, the upcoming MacBook Air will also reportedly feature MagSafe charging, a thinner and lighter design, as well as two USB 4 ports. (Representative Image: apple.com)

Washington: American tech giant Apple has plans to announce a redesigned version of its MacBook Air which will sport a 13.3-inch Mini LED display, set to come out in the middle of 2022.

According to The Verge, a new investor note from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed this new update. This new prediction is in line with Kuo's previous reports but offers a more specific timeframe.

 

It also suggests the new Air will have a slightly smaller display than the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros that were said to be on the way this year.

Mini LED is a relatively new display technology that's designed to offer some of the benefits of OLED, such as better contrast levels and improved dynamic range, without the risks of burn-in. It made its Apple debut on this year's 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The report had previously listed around half a dozen Apple devices scheduled to migrate to the new displays, including a 27-inch iMac Pro, 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, 10.2 iPad, and 7.9-inch iPad Mini.

 

Apple is able to include the more premium displays because of cost-savings associated with using its own silicon.

Alongside the new display technology, the upcoming MacBook Air will also reportedly feature MagSafe charging, a thinner and lighter design, as well as two USB 4 ports.

A report had previously stated that the new Air will be powered by a "direct successor" to this year's M1 processor. The new chip is said to include the same number of CPU cores, running at faster speeds, and an increased number of GPU cores.

The current M1 processor is available with seven or eight GPU cores, while the new model will reportedly include nine or 10.

 

This new MacBook Air is likely to follow revamped MacBook Pros, due to arrive in the third quarter of this year. The laptops will reportedly be available with 14 or 16-inch displays with Mini LED and a new, more squared-off design.

As per The Verge, MagSafe charging, HDMI ports, and SD card slots are also said to be included. The MacBook Pro's much-derided OLED touch bar could also finally be dropped with these models.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: apple macbook air, macbook air, apple, macbook pro
Location: United States, Washington


Related Stories

Adobe launches Apple M1 support for Premiere Pro
New iPhones may have always-on displays like Apple's Watch

Latest From Technology

Twitter named officials as contingent plan after non-compliance with IT Rules: MoS IT

There are currently no details on what types of games will actually be available. (Photo: PTI)

Netflix's gaming expansion to start with mobile

Users on the waitlist will slowly get added to the app in the coming weeks. (Photo: PTI)

Clubhouse opens to everyone, drops invite requirement

As part of the collaboration, Airtel will deploy Intel's latest 3rd gen Xeon Scalable processors and other components across its network to build a foundation for rolling out wide-scale 5G, mobile edge computing and network slicing. (PTI Photo)

Airtel, Intel announce collaboration for 5G technology in India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Gadgets

India gets devices to indigenously map its terrain from space

Prime Minister Narendra Modi named this IRNSS constellation NavIC while dedicating it to the nation at the successful launch of IRNSS-1G satellite. (Photo: garmin.co.in)

Nasscom wants US to exempt tech workers from H-1B visa suspensions

A United States Customs and Border Protection officer processes an incoming passenger at the Newark International Airport. (Photo | Flickr- James Tourtellotte)

After Chennai startup, IIT Guwahati too develops drone to sanitise large areas

A student who was part of the team that fitted the drone with a sprayer says the drone which is crash proof, is equipped to adjust itself to terrain height and avoid obstacles. (Representative image)

Get free Bluetooth earphones with Huawei Watch GT 2e on Amazon, Flipkart

The Huawei Watch GT 2e comes with 100 workout modes, oxygen monitoring capability and two weeks’ charge on the battery.

Drone maker DJI hurt by US-China rift, takes steps to keep its hard-won lead position

Drone companies are moving away from targeting individual users and instead tailoring their products for government or commercial tasks such as inspecting pipelines, monitoring crops or police surveillance. DJI has made a push to counter the security concerns, most recently with a Wednesday announcement that it will enable an internet “kill switch” on more drones so that commercial and government users can halt data transmission on sensitive flying missions. (Representative Image | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->