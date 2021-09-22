Technology Gadgets 22 Sep 2021 HP's new 11-inc ...
HP's new 11-inch tablet comes with flipping webcam

ANI
Published Sep 22, 2021, 8:34 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2021, 8:35 pm IST
HP plans to eventually sell the tablet both with and without the keyboard when it goes on sale in December
The tablet also works with HP's Tilt Pen, and there is a USB-C port for plugging in more accessories as well as charging, alongside a microSD card slot and a fingerprint reader built into its power button. (AFP Photo)
Washington: HP has announced a new 11-inch tablet that appears to be a more or lesss direct competitor to Microsoft's Surface Go with a couple of interesting tricks.

According to The Verge, its 13-megapixel rear-facing camera can flip around the short edge of the display to work as a webcam, which HP claims is a first for a tablet, and also makes it the highest resolution front-facing camera to boot.

 

It is also able to work with its keyboard accessory in either portrait or landscape modes which come in handy since in landscape mode its webcam is on the wrong edge of its 2160 x 1440 IPS display.

The tablet also works with HP's Tilt Pen, and there is a USB-C port for plugging in more accessories as well as charging, alongside a microSD card slot and a fingerprint reader built into its power button.

Internally, the tablet is available with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of NVMe storage. Its modest specs mean that it is running Windows 11's lightweight S mode.

 

HP plans to eventually sell the tablet both with and without the keyboard when it goes on sale in December, as per The Verge.

It will start at USD 499 alone or USD 599 with the keyboard.

