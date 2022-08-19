  
Technology Gadgets 19 Aug 2022 Students develop too ...
Technology, Gadgets

Students develop tool for quick recovery of stolen phones

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V.KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Aug 19, 2022, 1:25 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2022, 7:58 am IST
SP Deepika gives certificates to the four-member team of IT students at her office in Vizianagaram (DC)
 SP Deepika gives certificates to the four-member team of IT students at her office in Vizianagaram (DC)

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Police (APP) in Vizianagaram district along with a four-member team of information technology students have developed a new web portal called vzmmobiletracker.in to track 'missing mobiles'.

The students were Adari Deepika, Jami Chandini, Paladugula Uma Sriramya and Uppala Likhita of the Vignan Institute of Engineering for Women. They were guided by assistant professor, Netaji Gandhi.

Vizianagaram DSP Deepika said, “We have this advanced and complainant-friendly system to trace missing mobiles. This is the first of its kind in the AP police. We congratulate the girl engineering students who have worked with us to develop this tool. In the past few days, we have successfully recovered 103 missing mobiles worth Rs 16.45 lakh.”

The police department earlier used to take complaints from people about missing mobile phones in a traditional way. Tracing them used to take a lot of time. So the new complaint register system was brought in with help from the Vignan Institute's tech students, Deepika said.

Explaining the technical aspercts to Deccan Chronicle, Netaji said the web-portal is designed only for Vizianagaram district as the band width is limited to the district. People do not need to remember the IMEI number of mobile phones or activate GPS on the mobile device. They can open the portal and enter basic details like alternate mobile number, mobile number of the stolen phone and time, place and date of the stolen mobile device.

As soon as the details are entered in the web portal, the cyber wing of the police is alerted and data is updated on the phone on a regular basis. The team can go and trace the phone in no time, Netaji said.

“We can transfer this technology to any district police department. We have to change the band width and other features of the technology for each new district. We are ready to help the government do policing for the society," said Netaji.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: new web portal to track missing mobiles
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 19 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Technology

Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said the apps are developed by various countries, including China. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

Meity blocks 348 apps identified by Home Ministry: MoS IT

This is higher than 19 lakh such accounts banned by WhatsApp in May, 16 lakh accounts in April, and 18.05 lakh such accounts in March.(PTI Photo)

WhatsApp bans over 22 lakh Indian accounts in June

The project will be executed by BSNL using Atmanirbhar Bharat’s 4G technology stack and will be funded through Universal Service Obligation Fund. — DC File Image

4G connectivity services to start in more villages

The medial prefrontal cortex, or mPFC, is a part of the human brain that records human activities, and is a good tool to make predictions about to what extent people can be persuaded. (Representational Image)

A game-changer in predicting individual decision making



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Gadgets

Apple confirms September 14 event, expected to unveil iPhone 13

Apple has several other projects in the works that could make appearances at the event as well. (AFP Photo)

Motorola working on new foldable Razr

Finally, it looks likely that the new Razr will launch first in the Chinese market, breaking with tradition. (ANI Photo)

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro might come without SIM card slot

Apple planning to ditch the SIM card slot is hardly a surprise since the tech giant is said to eventually move to a portless iPhone, and removing the SIM card slot looks like the first step in that direction. (AFP Photo)

Year-ender 2021: Innovative gadgets that brought a sense of novelty this year

From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, the year gave us cutting-edge gadgets until its very end. (Representational Image: ANI)

iPhone users may soon be able to use Face ID while wearing a mask

According to Apple, masked face ID uses less biometric data than full-face face ID so there may be times when the user's entire face cannot be recognized. (AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->