Students develop tool for quick recovery of stolen phones

SP Deepika gives certificates to the four-member team of IT students at her office in Vizianagaram (DC)

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Police (APP) in Vizianagaram district along with a four-member team of information technology students have developed a new web portal called vzmmobiletracker.in to track 'missing mobiles'.

The students were Adari Deepika, Jami Chandini, Paladugula Uma Sriramya and Uppala Likhita of the Vignan Institute of Engineering for Women. They were guided by assistant professor, Netaji Gandhi.

Vizianagaram DSP Deepika said, “We have this advanced and complainant-friendly system to trace missing mobiles. This is the first of its kind in the AP police. We congratulate the girl engineering students who have worked with us to develop this tool. In the past few days, we have successfully recovered 103 missing mobiles worth Rs 16.45 lakh.”

The police department earlier used to take complaints from people about missing mobile phones in a traditional way. Tracing them used to take a lot of time. So the new complaint register system was brought in with help from the Vignan Institute's tech students, Deepika said.

Explaining the technical aspercts to Deccan Chronicle, Netaji said the web-portal is designed only for Vizianagaram district as the band width is limited to the district. People do not need to remember the IMEI number of mobile phones or activate GPS on the mobile device. They can open the portal and enter basic details like alternate mobile number, mobile number of the stolen phone and time, place and date of the stolen mobile device.

As soon as the details are entered in the web portal, the cyber wing of the police is alerted and data is updated on the phone on a regular basis. The team can go and trace the phone in no time, Netaji said.

“We can transfer this technology to any district police department. We have to change the band width and other features of the technology for each new district. We are ready to help the government do policing for the society," said Netaji.

