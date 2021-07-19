Technology Gadgets 19 Jul 2021 New iPhones may have ...
New iPhones may have always-on displays like Apple's Watch

ANI
Published Jul 19, 2021, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2021, 3:35 pm IST
Apple last year reintroduced a flat-edged design for the iPhone, and the iPhone 13 will likely build on that design
It isn't the first time a leak has suggested Apple is working on always-on screens for upcoming iPhones. (AFP Photo)
Washington: Apple's next flagship smartphone might finally get a feature most Android phones have had for some time: an always-on display.

As per The Verge, the 2021 iPhone lineup may have an always-on display similar to Apple's Watch.

 

The next lineup is also expected to have an improved battery life, a smaller notch on the screen, better video recording, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a faster A15 chip.

It isn't the first time a leak has suggested Apple is working on always-on screens for upcoming iPhones. Leaker Max Weinbach hinted earlier this year that Apple may use the same kind of low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panels that its Watches have on future iPhones.

The technology dynamically adjusts Watches' screen refresh rates to conserve battery life. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said earlier this year that the Pro iPhones coming this year would have LTPO displays and 120Hz refresh rates.

 

Beyond improved performance, more advanced displays, and better camera capabilities, dummy models of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup reveal very few design changes for the new iPhones.

Apple last year reintroduced a flat-edged design for the iPhone, and the iPhone 13 will likely build on that design. However, the new iPhones are expected to be slightly thicker and heavier to accommodate the more advanced displays and larger batteries.

However, none of this is likely to be officially confirmed until the iPhone 13 series launches, which will probably happen in September.

 

In addition to the possibility of always-on iPhone screens, Apple will likely announce new MacBook Pros this fall, between September and November.
 

Tags: iphones, apple iphones, apple watch, apple always-on displays
Location: United States, Washington


