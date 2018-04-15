Apple offering free repairs for Apple Watch

Apple will authorise coverage for eligible devices for three years after the original date of purchase. (Photo: Phonearena)

When it comes to battery-related issues, Apple is certainly no stranger. The Cupertino giant will repair select Apple Watch Series 2 models that have a swollen battery or do not power on for free, according to a new service policy witnessed by MacRumors.

"Apple has determined that under certain conditions, some Apple Watch Series 2 devices may not power on or they may experience an expanded battery," wrote Apple, in an internal document distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers.

"A swollen battery can prevent an Apple Watch from powering on or cause the display to burst open. Photos of the issue have been shared by customers in the Apple Support Communities and MacRumors forums in recent months, but the majority of the incidents are first-generation models released in 2015," the cited source said.

The new policy does not apply to Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 3 models, nor the 38mm model. Only 42mm-sized Apple Watch Series 2 models are eligible for free repairs which include the Sport, Edition, Hermes, and Nike+ variants.

The smartwatch doesn't have to be under warranty and "Apple will authorise coverage for eligible devices for three years after the original date of purchase," MacRumors reported.

