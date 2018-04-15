search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, Gadgets

Apple offering free repairs for Apple Watch

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 15, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 1:07 pm IST
The smartwatch doesn't have to be under warranty.
Apple will authorise coverage for eligible devices for three years after the original date of purchase. (Photo: Phonearena)
 Apple will authorise coverage for eligible devices for three years after the original date of purchase. (Photo: Phonearena)

When it comes to battery-related issues, Apple is certainly no stranger. The Cupertino giant will repair select Apple Watch Series 2 models that have a swollen battery or do not power on for free, according to a new service policy witnessed by MacRumors.

"Apple has determined that under certain conditions, some Apple Watch Series 2 devices may not power on or they may experience an expanded battery," wrote Apple, in an internal document distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers.

 

"A swollen battery can prevent an Apple Watch from powering on or cause the display to burst open. Photos of the issue have been shared by customers in the Apple Support Communities and MacRumors forums in recent months, but the majority of the incidents are first-generation models released in 2015," the cited source said.

The new policy does not apply to Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 3 models, nor the 38mm model. Only 42mm-sized Apple Watch Series 2 models are eligible for free repairs which include the Sport, Edition, Hermes, and Nike+ variants.

The smartwatch doesn't have to be under warranty and "Apple will authorise coverage for eligible devices for three years after the original date of purchase," MacRumors reported.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: apple, apple watch




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Zero-waste mobile phones come closer to reality

Most e-waste recycling firms focus on recovering useful metals like gold, silver, copper, and palladium, which can be used to manufacture other products.
 

Facebook CEO didn’t have all the answers for Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
 

Money is indeed key for happy married life, says study

Money plays an important role in everyone's life and is one of the important pillars of your marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Alert! Android phones lie about security patches: Report

The study was conducted on the firmware of 1200 smartphones from various manufacturers. (Representative Image)
 

Death rattle: Hearing this means you have just 23 hours left to live, says doctor

Death rattle is not painful but is simply a part of dying, says expert. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Williamson, Bhuvi star as Sunrisers continue unbeaten run

Sunrisers Hyderabad's perfect start has guided them on top of the IPL table. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Gadgets

X-mini SUPA review: A good speaker with big bass

The SUPA is a good portable Bluetooth speaker that pumps out some booming tunes that brim a moderately big space.

PhotoFast TubeDrive and TubeReader launched in India

The TubeDrive also acts as a connector to charge the Apple device via a laptop with USB 3.1.

Portronics unveils Pure Sound Pro III soundbar

Pure Sound Pro II soundbar is priced at Rs 2,999.

Epson unveils two full HD home projectors in India

The EH-TW650 home projector is priced at Rs 58,999.

Xander Audios (XA) launches its LED TV series and Stealth-2 audio gear

he LEDs are priced at — XA-9430 for Rs 43,990 , XA-9320 for Rs 21,990 and XA-9240 for Rs 12,990.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham