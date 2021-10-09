Technology Gadgets 09 Oct 2021 Apple Series 6 Watch ...
Technology, Gadgets

Apple Series 6 Watch discontinued from official lineup

ANI
Published Oct 9, 2021, 4:33 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2021, 4:33 pm IST
Apple's refurbished store has three different Series 6 models for sale right now
There are still a few ways to get a Series 6 and given how many features are shared between the Series 7 and the Series 6, the previous generation model could be a good option to consider if one wants to save some money. (ANI Photo)
 There are still a few ways to get a Series 6 and given how many features are shared between the Series 7 and the Series 6, the previous generation model could be a good option to consider if one wants to save some money. (ANI Photo)

Washington: Nearly a month after Apple announced its Series 7 smartwatch, the company has now finally removed the Series 6 Apple watch from its official lineup.

As per The Verge, for those wanting to buy a brand new Apple Watch from the tech giant, they now only have three options: the Series 7, which starts at USD 399; the still-very-good SE, which was introduced last year and starts at USD 279; and the years-old Series 3, which starts at USD 199.

 

However, there are still a few ways to get a Series 6 and given how many features are shared between the Series 7 and the Series 6, the previous generation model could be a good option to consider if one wants to save some money.

Apple's refurbished store has three different Series 6 models for sale right now, for example, and Amazon is currently offering many refurbished Series 6 watches at a lower price.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: apple, apple watch, apple products
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From Technology

Creators argued that the company was shifting focus from the

YouTube permanently cancels Rewind

The feature needs to be activated from the Google Assistant settings. (AFP Photo)

Google starts to roll out 'Quick Phrases' feature

The event is scheduled to take place at 10 am PT. (Photo: Twitter/@madebygoogle)

Google to launch Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro on October 19

Facebook's systems are designed to catch such mistakes but in this case a bug in the audit tool prevented it from properly stopping the command, Janardhan said. (Photo: AP)

Facebook blames outage on error during routine maintenance



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Gadgets

iPhone 14 Pro models could replace notch with punch hole cutout

The iPhone 14 series will launch in the second half of 2022. (ANI Photo)

Leaks suggest Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will have 120Hz display, Thunderbolt support

The leaked image and specs line up with what was heard from sources familiar with Microsoft's plans. (Photo | AP)

Mobile remote launched by Google for Android users

Android mobile remote support for Google TV arrived on Thursday after the company initially announced the feature during Google I/O back in May. (AFP Photo)

Amazon announces new fitness wearable, health services

Amazon has dropped the microphone that the original Halo used to monitor and analyse your emotions. (AFP Photo)

Review | pTron Bassbuds Urban stereo earbuds are a snug fit for your ears and wallet

The Bassbuds Urban, the newest in a line of earbuds and other in-ear wireless audio devices from pTron, are comfortable for the ears both in terms of sound quality as well as fit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->