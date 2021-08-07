Technology Gadgets 07 Aug 2021 Apple will scan iPho ...
Technology, Gadgets

Apple will scan iPhones, iPads for images of child sex abuse

ANI
Published Aug 7, 2021, 2:07 pm IST
Updated Aug 7, 2021, 2:07 pm IST
Apple also said it can't actually see user photos or the results of such scans unless there's a hit
With Apple's iOS 15 update, the iPhone's Messages app will add new tools to warn children and their parents if they are receiving or sending sexually explicit photos. (AFP Photo)
 With Apple's iOS 15 update, the iPhone's Messages app will add new tools to warn children and their parents if they are receiving or sending sexually explicit photos. (AFP Photo)

Washington: Tech giant Apple is adding a series of new child-safety features to its next big operating system updates for iPhones and iPads.

As per Variety, as a part of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates later this year, the company will implement a feature to detect photos stored in iCloud Photos that depict sexually explicit activities involving children.

 

"This will enable Apple to report these instances to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)," the company said in a notice on its website. NCMEC acts as a reporting centre for child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and works in collaboration with law enforcement agencies across the US.

According to Apple, its method of detecting known CSAM is "designed with user privacy in mind." The company said it is not directly accessing customers' photos but instead is using a device-local, hash-based matching system to detect child abuse images.

 

Apple also said it can't actually see user photos or the results of such scans unless there's a hit.

If there's a match between a user's photos and the CSAM database, Apple then manually reviews each report to confirm the presence of sexually explicit images of children, then will disable the user's account and send a report to NCMEC.

If a user feels their account has been mistakenly flagged, according to Apple, "they can file an appeal to have their account reinstated."

The system provides a high level of accuracy that ensures less than a one-in-1-trillion chance per year of incorrectly flagging a given account, according to Apple.

 

In addition, with Apple's iOS 15 update, the iPhone's Messages app will add new tools to warn children and their parents if they are receiving or sending sexually explicit photos.

"When receiving this type of content, the photo will be blurred and the child will be warned, presented with helpful resources, and reassured it is okay if they do not want to view this photo," Apple said.

The tech giant added, "As an additional precaution, the child can also be told that, to make sure they are safe, their parents will get a message if they do view it. Similar protections are available if a child attempts to send sexually explicit photos."

 

Apple's iOS 15 also will provide updates to Siri and Search to "provide parents and children expanded information and help if they encounter unsafe situations."

Siri and Search will intervene when users try to search for child sexual abuse material, displaying prompts that will "explain to users that interest in this topic is harmful and problematic, and provide resources from partners to get help with this issue."

The iOS 15 update is slated to be available in the fall of 2021, available for iPhone 6s and later models.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: apple, iphones, ipads, child sex abuse
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From Technology

The settings search function, the Privacy Settings category has also been improved. (PTI Photo)

Facebook redesigns settings for easy tool access

In the latest beta of iOS 15, it's been discovered that the build will automatically remove lens flare from photos. (AFP Photo)

iOS 15 may remove lens flare from photos

It is unclear about which model Realme has planned to launch in India.

Realme set to roll out new flagship smartphone in India on August 18

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Photo: PTI)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella okays innovation centre in native district



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Gadgets

Review | pTron Bassbuds Urban stereo earbuds are a snug fit for your ears and wallet

The Bassbuds Urban, the newest in a line of earbuds and other in-ear wireless audio devices from pTron, are comfortable for the ears both in terms of sound quality as well as fit.

Apple Music brings spatial audio, lossless streaming to Android

The beta version of Apple Music for Android had actually tipped off that lossless and hi-res audio was coming to the service even before Apple made an official announcement. (AFP Photo)

Get free Bluetooth earphones with Huawei Watch GT 2e on Amazon, Flipkart

The Huawei Watch GT 2e comes with 100 workout modes, oxygen monitoring capability and two weeks’ charge on the battery.

Indian student in Dubai builds robot to automatically dispense hand sanitiser

It will soon be normal for machine learning systems to drive our cars and help doctors diagnose and treat our illnesses. It's important that kids are aware of how Artificial Intelligence can be used in real life applications, Siddh Sanghvi said. (Photo | Khaleej Times)

Future Apple Watch models could feature body temperature, blood glucose sensors

The temperature sensor could appear in the watch's 2022 refresh. (Photo: Apple.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->