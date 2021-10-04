Technology Gadgets 04 Oct 2021 Apple iPhone 14 Pro ...
Apple iPhone 14 Pro models likely to get up to 2TB storage

Published Oct 4, 2021, 6:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 4, 2021, 6:03 pm IST
Apple doubled the maximum storage option on the iPhone 13 to 1TB this year
 While 2TB of storage on a smartphone might seem to be overkill by a huge margin, the upcoming iPhone's camera features might demand the added storage space. (AFP)

Washington: The iPhone 14 series is still a year away from launching but leaks and reports about the next smartphone models are already underway.

As per 91 Mobiles, there are several reports suggesting that the iPhone 14 might also get a 2TB storage option.

 

Several reports claim the Apple iPhone 14 series will come with double the maximum storage available on this year's iPhone 13 lineup. However, it is likely that this 2TB storage variant will be restricted to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple doubled the maximum storage option on the iPhone 13 to 1TB this year. Now, reports suggest that the iPhone 14 is likely to come with up to a 2TB onboard storage option in 2022. Given the huge capacity, this variant is likely to be reserved for the 'Pro' models. The vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max might get up to 1TB storage, which would be a bump from the 512GB that is offered right now on the iPhone 13.

 

While 2TB of storage on a smartphone might seem to be overkill by a huge margin, the upcoming iPhone's camera features might demand the added storage space. The current iPhone 13 Pro lineup only lets you shoot 4K ProRes footage at 30fps on 256GB variant and above.

The 128GB iPhone 13 Pro models are restricted to 1080p ProRes footage at 30fps. However, given how early this rumour has found us, a disclaimer should be issued that this might not translate into reality.

The iPhone 13 lineup starts off at 128GB of storage and goes up to 512GB while the 'Pro' models range from 128GB in capacity up to 1TB. The iPhone 13 lineup starts at Rs 69,900 for the 128GB iPhone 13 mini and goes up to Rs 1,79,900 for the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max.

 

The iPhone 14 is also expected to get a whole new design and size options.

