Amazon planning to launch Alexa-powered TV in October

Washington: American tech giant Amazon may release Amazon-branded TVs as soon as October. The company has previously launched smart displays, smart speakers and Fire TV sticks.

As per The Verge, Amazon will release Amazon-branded TVs in the US. The TVs will have Alexa, screen sizes in the range of 55 to 75 inches, and will be designed and manufactured by third parties such as TCL.

The company is also developing a TV designed in-house, but it's unclear when that might be released.

Amazon is not entirely new to the TV market. The company offers AmazonBasics branded TVs in India. It has also partnered with BestBuy to sell Toshiba and Insignia TVs that run Amazon's Fire TV software. Amazon also sells Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube, which you can hook up to your TV.

But this rumoured new Amazon-branded TV could indicate that the company is stepping up its television efforts to take on TV stalwarts like LG and Samsung more directly.

