Technology Gadgets 01 Sep 2021 Google Pixel 6, Pixe ...
Technology, Gadgets

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro may launch on September 13

ANI
Published Sep 1, 2021, 4:31 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 4:31 pm IST
Google's phones have historically offered amazing cameras and it seems like the company is stepping up its camera game further this year
With the Pixel 6 Pro Google will offer three shooters with up to 4x optical zoom -- a first for the tech giant's smartphone line. (Representational Image: ANI)
 With the Pixel 6 Pro Google will offer three shooters with up to 4x optical zoom -- a first for the tech giant's smartphone line. (Representational Image: ANI)

Washington: Seems like September is going to be filled with major smartphone launches from some big tech giants.

Apple and Samsung have already hinted at unveiling the iPhone 13 series and the Galaxy S21 FE in September. And now looks like Google is here to steal the thunder.

 

Google's big new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are coming, and according to a tipster, they could arrive sooner than we thought. September 13 is the rumour, a day before Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13, reported Mashable.

The tipster claimed that Google will hold its international Pixel 6 press conference on September 13. If true, September is going to be a really, really busy month for smartphones.

Google's phones have historically offered amazing cameras and it seems like the company is stepping up its camera game further this year.

 

With the Pixel 6 Pro Google will offer three shooters with up to 4x optical zoom -- a first for the tech giant's smartphone line. The Pixel 6 Pro will offer a QHD+ 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate display, while the smaller model's screen will be capped at 90Hz.

To add to the intrigue, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will feature Google's own chip called 'Tensor.' While Samsung is reportedly handling the manufacturing side of the new Tensor chip, Google said it will add its own Machine Learning and AI algorithms to improve its performance.

 

Both of the upcoming devices will include a new version of Google's Titan M security chip in addition to the TPU. "With Tensor's new security core and Titan M2, Pixel 6 will have the most layers of hardware security in any phone," said Google.

Reports in the past have also suggested a number of key features that are expected to be a part of the upcoming Pixel 6 series. The list includes the Pixel 6 Pro getting a 5,000mAh battery, 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: google pixel 6, google pixel, google phones
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From Technology

There will also be a standalone Apple Music classical app coming sometime in 2022. (Photo | AP)

Apple announces huge push into classical music, standalone app launching in 2022

Google said it had received 36,934 complaints in July from individual users located in India. (Photo: AP/File)

Google removes 95,680 content pieces in July in India: Compliance report

Apple is said to develop a custom version of the Qualcomm X60 baseband modem chip which will enhance communication without the need for local network coverage. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone 13 could have satellite connectivity

The Series 7 will also have a faster processor and may include a body-temperature sensor in the next year's model. (ANI Photo)

Apple Watch Series 7 to have bigger screens, flat edges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Gadgets

Nasscom wants US to exempt tech workers from H-1B visa suspensions

A United States Customs and Border Protection officer processes an incoming passenger at the Newark International Airport. (Photo | Flickr- James Tourtellotte)

Drone maker DJI hurt by US-China rift, takes steps to keep its hard-won lead position

Drone companies are moving away from targeting individual users and instead tailoring their products for government or commercial tasks such as inspecting pipelines, monitoring crops or police surveillance. DJI has made a push to counter the security concerns, most recently with a Wednesday announcement that it will enable an internet “kill switch” on more drones so that commercial and government users can halt data transmission on sensitive flying missions. (Representative Image | AP)

Review | pTron Bassbuds Urban stereo earbuds are a snug fit for your ears and wallet

The Bassbuds Urban, the newest in a line of earbuds and other in-ear wireless audio devices from pTron, are comfortable for the ears both in terms of sound quality as well as fit.

Apple Music brings spatial audio, lossless streaming to Android

The beta version of Apple Music for Android had actually tipped off that lossless and hi-res audio was coming to the service even before Apple made an official announcement. (AFP Photo)

OnePlus 9 RT in the works, could launch in October

The OnePlus 9RT has been tipped to launch in India and China in October. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->