Sustainable Tech Solutions: CashforPhone's Vision for Refurbished and Used Phones

In an exclusive conversation, Harsh Talwar, CEO, and Mannu Talwar, COO, of CashforPhone share insights into their innovative platform that's transforming the way Indians buy, sell, and recycle mobile phones.



Tell us what Cash for Phone is all about?





CashforPhone is a D2C service that allows people to sell their old or unwanted smartphones for Instant cash. The process usually involves the following steps:

Evaluation: Users can enter details about their phone, such as its model, condition, and any accessories included, to get an estimated value.



Request a Pickup: After getting an offer for your phone, you can choose the pickup option during the selling process.





Schedule the Pickup: You typically select a date and time for the pickup. Some services allow you to choose a convenient location (like your home or workplace).

Pickup: Cashforphone Executive or Fulfilment Partner will come to collect your phone at the scheduled time. You will hand over the device and any accessories you agreed to include.



Payment: Once the phone is checked, Agreed amount gets transferred to the customer's bank account before collecting the device.



What kind of security measures do you have to ensure that buyers and sellers don't get duped by fraudsters?





We have an entirely automated KYC and Agreement process: We collect the customer's ID and address proof, which are validated by government agencies like NSDL and UIDAI through their APIs to authenticate the user. We check the IMEI against the Lost and Stolen database provided by the state police portal. We verify the bill and box, ensuring the device is collected exclusively from the customer’s home or office. The payment is then transferred directly to the customer’s bank account. After payment, we execute a digital seller agreement, which includes a declaration regarding proof of ownership, legal obligations, and any potential unlawful claims related to the device. By following this protocol, we significantly reduce the risk of purchasing stolen devices.

Is it just an E-commerce platform or do you ensure quality check and assist in refurbishing of phones?





Cashforphone.in is more than just an e-commerce platform; we prioritise quality checks and phone refurbishment. After acquiring devices, we conduct detailed assessments to evaluate their condition. Phones that meet our quality standards may be refurbished to improve their functionality and appearance before resale. This approach guarantees that customers receive reliable devices while promoting sustainability by extending the life of electronics. We have established a state-of-the-art refurbishing lab that conducts automated testing, grading, and performance evaluations of devices. Based on the results from step 1, phones are categorized as resellable, refurbishable, or recyclable.

What is the % of acceptance for refurbished and used phones among buyers in metro and non-metro locations?



In India, the acceptance rates for refurbished and used phones differ between metro and non-metro areas:





Metro Locations: Acceptance rates for refurbished and used phones can be around 60-75%. Consumers in these areas are generally more tech-savvy and aware of the benefits of refurbished devices, such as cost savings and sustainability.

Non-Metro Locations: Acceptance tends to be lower, typically around 30-50%. Buyers in these regions may have more reservations about quality, warranty, and the overall reliability of refurbished products.



These figures can vary based on specific regions, consumer education, and the reputation of the refurbishment process.



In case there’s a problem with a phone bought from your platform, what after sales assistance do you offer?



We have developed an app that conducts functionality testing, battery stress assessments, and checks for any major component replacements. Additionally, we train our evaluation officers to assess the external condition of the device effectively.



We provide a 6-month warranty on all phones sold through our platform.



We offer a 15-day money-back guarantee.



Each device undergoes 35+ quality checks before being sent to customers.



We also provide 6 months of support for software and hardware issues, along with 1 month of accidental damage insurance.



Our goal is to make technology affordable, which is why we keep our prices lower than the competition and offer a 0% EMI option at all our stores.