Fortnite’s “Love and Legends” Finale Ignites Players With Epic Power Hour Event

AEpic Games’ Fortnite rolled out its “Love and Legends” seasonal event as a blend of Valentine-themed crossover aesthetics and the game’s ongoing sci-fi narrative. The event began on February 5 and ran through early March, featuring new cosmetics, limited-time modes, and the return of key storyline characters from the Seven faction.

Throughout the event, players collected themed items such as Candy Hearts, unlocking exclusive rewards while participating in special weekend “Power Hour” gameplay sessions designed to refresh the battle-royale experience.

The celebration reached its climax with the final two Love and Legends Power Hour events on February 28 and March 1, marking the closing weekend of the Valentine festivities.

Epic Games scheduled region-specific timings to ensure global participation, wrapping up a month of themed engagement across the player base. The Power Hour began on February 28 at 3:30 PM ET (8:30 PM UTC), with Asia-Pacific players joining early on March 1.

A major highlight of the finale was the rerun of the Rocket live event, allowing players who missed the original surprise spectacle to witness the dramatic return of The Visitor. The event featured a giant rift opening above the island as a rocket emerged, emphasizing a key moment in Fortnite’s Chapter 7 timeline. Players who attended the event automatically received a free Visitor’s Return loading screen, tying into the broader narrative of the Seven’s reappearance in the game world.

Previous Power Hour sessions introduced modified gameplay, including players spawning with an MK-7 Assault Rifle, universal access to a Self-Revive Device, multiple Legendary Points of Interest with boosted rare chest spawns, and replays of the Rocket event during live matches — intensifying both combat and accessibility.

With the conclusion of Power Hour and the Rocket rerun, Epic Games closed out one of its most content-packed and widely discussed seasonal events. The mix of themed cosmetics, narrative progression, and fast-paced gameplay sustained player engagement and reinforced Fortnite’s evolving live-storytelling model, highlighting the symbolic return of its legendary characters.