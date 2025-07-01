Former NVIDIA, Oracle, and RSA Executives Join UrsaClusters to Power AI Infrastructure Expansion in India

Hyderabad: Ursa Clusters is the developer of India’s first integrated AI infrastructure platform, today announced the appointment of globally renowned technology leaders to drive its next phase of growth. As the company builds out an AI-optimized data centers network across multiple states, the new leadership brings global experience and deep domain expertise to accelerate India’s AI transformation.





The new appointments include Eric Warner, who joins as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing over four decades of enterprise technology leadership across Sun Microsystems, BEA Systems, and RSA Security. Warner will lead the company’s commercial partnerships with hyperscale cloud providers and AI-first enterprises, as demand for high-performance infrastructure continues to surge. Speaking on his appointment, Eric Warner said, "India represents the next frontier for AI infrastructure, where demand is surging far ahead of supply. Ursa Clusters’ early execution—across land, power, and permitting—uniquely positions it to lead this next wave of digital transformation.”

The company is strengthened by the addition of Alex Tsado and Keith Dines from *Udu Technologies*, former NVIDIA data center veterans with deep expertise in deploying GPU-optimized AI infrastructure across global markets.





Alex previously led Cloud AI and HPC go-to-market strategy at NVIDIA, driving the company’s fastest-growing business channel and spearheading GPU launches on major cloud platforms across the USA and China. Keith brings over 30 years of data center experience, *leading Nvidia’s efforts in site selection, leasing, and construction management for its private cloud and R&D test labs.

Their combined backgrounds—including Alex’s strategic consulting experience at Bain & Company—bring a unique blend of business strategy and technical execution. Their leadership will be instrumental in ensuring Ursa Clusters delivers facilities that meet NVIDIA DGX certification standards for enterprise and research-grade AI performance.



On this new chapter, Alex Tsado shared:





"We are immensely proud and excited to join forces with Ursa Clusters, the infrastructure arm of UrsaCloud, an emerging leader poised to transform India’s AI landscape through bold datacenter development. Our team brings decades of experience building AI cloud infrastructure and datacenters to this mission. This initiative reflects India’s visionary commitment to creating world-class AI compute capacity that will accelerate innovation, empower researchers, and establish the nation as a global AI powerhouse—especially through strong partnerships across the Global South."

Satish Abburi, Co-Founder of Ursa Clusters, shared, “The addition of world-class leadership reflects our commitment to building India’s most trusted AI infrastructure platform. As hyperscalers invest heavily in India and enterprises race to adopt AI, Ursa Clusters is delivering the digital foundation to support this next chapter.”



This leadership expansion comes as India’s data center market is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2030, growing at a pace three times the global average. Ursa Clusters aims to lead this growth by offering integrated infrastructure solutions across data centers, GPU cloud platforms, and managed AI services. With land secured, 25% cost advantages through strategic power agreements, and accelerated timelines enabled by pre-approved permits, Ursa Clusters is positioned to meet India’s growing demand faster and more efficiently than traditional providers.



This milestone reflects Ursa Clusters’ continued commitment to enabling AI-driven innovation at scale. By combining global expertise, strategic readiness, and a future-forward infrastructure vision, the company is building more than data centers—it’s laying the foundation for India’s AI-powered future.