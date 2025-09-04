Festive Sales Attract Scams: FedEx Shares Tips to Stay Cyber-Safe

As India gears up for the festive sales rush with heavy discounts, free deliveries and special offers, cybercriminals are also preparing to exploit the season. Experts warn that phishing now accounts for nearly one in four cyberattacks globally, and in India alone, cyber fraud drained more than Rs 22,800 crore last year.

FedEx has urged consumers to be alert and follow simple precautions to shop safely during the upcoming festive season.

Common Festival Scams



Fraudsters often use brand logos, urgent language, and fake messages to trick shoppers. Common ploys include:

Fake bank or shopping site messages asking users to “verify accounts”

Lookalike websites stealing card or UPI details

Unrealistic cashback offers through fake apps or QR codes

Fake courier messages claiming parcels are stuck and urging users to click links

WhatsApp/SMS delivery updates with fraudulent tracking links

QR code scams that drain accounts instead of crediting money

Tips to Stay Scam-Smart: ‘Ruko, Socho, Action Lo!’

Avoid clicking links from unknown senders; use official websites/apps directly

Double-check website URLs for spelling errors or extra words

Never share OTPs, passwords, or card details on phone, SMS, or WhatsApp

Do not scan QR codes from strangers — they may be rigged to withdraw funds

Use only trusted and updated payment apps

Remember: genuine offers don’t demand instant decisions

Final Word



Cyber experts stress that most scams don’t rely on advanced hacking, but on exploiting trust and urgency. Shoppers are advised to pause, check, and think before clicking.

Victims of cyber fraud can report incidents to local police, the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930, or the national portal cybercrime.gov.in.