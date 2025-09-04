Festive Sales Attract Scams: FedEx Shares Tips to Stay Cyber-Safe
With Rs 22,800 crore lost to cyber fraud in India last year, shoppers urged to be vigilant during online festive sales
As India gears up for the festive sales rush with heavy discounts, free deliveries and special offers, cybercriminals are also preparing to exploit the season. Experts warn that phishing now accounts for nearly one in four cyberattacks globally, and in India alone, cyber fraud drained more than Rs 22,800 crore last year.
FedEx has urged consumers to be alert and follow simple precautions to shop safely during the upcoming festive season.
Common Festival Scams
Fraudsters often use brand logos, urgent language, and fake messages to trick shoppers. Common ploys include:
-
Fake bank or shopping site messages asking users to “verify accounts”
-
Lookalike websites stealing card or UPI details
-
Unrealistic cashback offers through fake apps or QR codes
-
Fake courier messages claiming parcels are stuck and urging users to click links
-
WhatsApp/SMS delivery updates with fraudulent tracking links
-
QR code scams that drain accounts instead of crediting money
Tips to Stay Scam-Smart: ‘Ruko, Socho, Action Lo!’
-
Avoid clicking links from unknown senders; use official websites/apps directly
-
Double-check website URLs for spelling errors or extra words
-
Never share OTPs, passwords, or card details on phone, SMS, or WhatsApp
-
Do not scan QR codes from strangers — they may be rigged to withdraw funds
-
Use only trusted and updated payment apps
-
Remember: genuine offers don’t demand instant decisions
Final Word
Cyber experts stress that most scams don’t rely on advanced hacking, but on exploiting trust and urgency. Shoppers are advised to pause, check, and think before clicking.
Victims of cyber fraud can report incidents to local police, the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930, or the national portal cybercrime.gov.in.