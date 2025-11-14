Excelsoft Technologies IPO From Nov 19
The public issue is a mix of fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 320 crore by promoter selling shareholder - Pedanta Technologies.
Mumbai: Mysore based Excelsoft Technologies, a global vertical SaaS(software as service) company focused on learning and assessment market announced Rs 500 crore initial public offering in the price band of Rs 114 to Rs 120 per equity share of Rs 10 face value. The IPO opens on Nov.19 and closes on Nov. 21, 2025.
The public issue is a mix of fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 320 crore by promoter selling shareholder - Pedanta Technologies.
The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund capital expenditure for purchase of land and construction of new buildingat the Mysore property(Rs 61.76 crore), upgradation of electrical system of existing facility at Mysore( Rs 39.51 crore) and to upgrade Company's IT infrastrcuture( Rs54.63 crore).In fiscal 2025 Excelsoft's revenue from operations was Rs 233.29 crore and it earned profit after tax of R34.69 crore.
As on August 31, 2025, Excelsoft catered to 76 clients spread across 19 countries. Company's revenue were generated from four major verticals-Learning design and content solutions, Educational technology services, Learning and student success solutions and Assessment and proctoring solutions.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story