Excelsoft Technologies IPO From Nov 19

Mumbai: Mysore based Excelsoft Technologies, a global vertical SaaS(software as service) company focused on learning and assessment market announced Rs 500 crore initial public offering in the price band of Rs 114 to Rs 120 per equity share of Rs 10 face value. The IPO opens on Nov.19 and closes on Nov. 21, 2025.

The public issue is a mix of fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 320 crore by promoter selling shareholder - Pedanta Technologies.