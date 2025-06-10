Apple kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday with a roughly 90-minute presentation where it unveiled a slew of updates to its various software platforms.

Consumers and investors alike had high expectations ahead of the event, after Apple indefinitely delayed some artificial-intelligence features it announced at least year’s conference. While Apple’s effort to start an AI comeback at this year’s conference fell short, with a limited number of enhancements, there are several new non-AI upgrades.

Accompanying the changes is a major visual overhaul, a new look that Apple calls “Liquid Glass.” As the name suggests, it’s lighter and transparent — a nod to the idea that more devices in the future will feature glass of some kind. Bloomberg News reported on Sunday the new look is in preparation for the 20-year anniversary iPhone coming in 2027.

As part of its rebranding efforts, the company also confirmed that it will use years, not version numbers, to identify its software. The upgraded platforms announced Monday, for instance, include iOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26 and visionOS 26.

Here is a list of the most significant new features coming to your devices later this year: