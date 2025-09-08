Everything Apple Plans to Launch at Tuesday’s ‘Awe Dropping’ iPhone 17 Event

Apple biggest product launch event of the year takes place on Tuesday, September 9, when the company will introduce its next-generation iPhone lineup, new smartwatches and other peripherals.

It’s part of a blitz of products launching in the fall and should help the company fend off increasing competition from Samsung, Google, and Chinese brands like Huawei and Xiaomi.

Unlike other Silicon Valley giants, Apple has fallen behind in the generative artificial intelligence space. The new iOS 26 operating system, first unveiled in June, lacks major AI upgrades. So it’s betting on hardware changes to keep customers locked into its product ecosystem.

For the first time in half a decade, Apple will be introducing major design upgrades for the iPhone. The latest high-end versions, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, will have new backs that give a fresh look to the camera areas. And an all-new model, which is expected to be called the iPhone 17 Air, will have an ultrathin body.

The devices will kick off a three-year period of new iPhone designs. Still to come: a foldable phone that will be announced next year and a glassy 20th anniversary iPhone slated for 2027.

The iPhone is Apple’s biggest moneymaker, accounting for roughly half of sales, and the company aims to keep it relevant in the AI era. The device also sits at the center of its services business — and is a key reason people buy attachable products like Apple Watches, AirPods and cases. The company looks to maintain that lucrative ecosystem at a time when AI-driven devices threaten to disrupt the industry.

Below, we walk through what Apple is planning to announce at its “Awe dropping” launch on Tuesday, as well as other products to come from the iPhone maker in the near future. Stay tuned for live coverage of the event on Bloomberg.com and the Bloomberg Terminal, including a live blog and hands-on impressions of the new devices.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air

As it has done the past several years, Apple will introduce four new iPhone models — but there will be a twist. Each year since 2020, Apple has released a pair of entry-level iPhones and two high-end ones (with each tier split into two sizes). At the low end, Apple offered a smaller option — the mini — with the iPhone 12 and 13. It then pivoted to a larger model after realizing the small phone was a dud and offered the iPhone 14 Plus, 15 Plus and 16 Plus. Now, after determining that an extra-large low-end phone also wasn’t a hot seller, the company is moving in the only other direction that makes sense: thinner.

That brings us to what will likely be called the iPhone 17 Air — a name that continues a branding convention used in MacBooks and iPads. The Air will be roughly 5.5 millimeters, making it about a third thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro, a significant reduction. But that comes with drawbacks, including a drop in battery life and the inclusion of only a single rear camera (which sits in a pill-shaped bump).

The iPhone 17 Air will have the same A19 processor as the iPhone 17. It will also have a standard USB-C port, ProMotion support and a 6.6-inch screen. Its frame is too thin to support physical SIM cards so users will need to adopt eSIMs. And there will be a shift to an in-house Wi-Fi chip and the company’s C1 modem, which is used in the lower-budget iPhone 16e. (Some have argued the modem is inferior to the Qualcomm Inc. versions in other models, but there have been few real-world complaints about Apple’s chip.)

Like the iPad Air, the iPhone Air is designed to be sandwiched in the lineup between the base level iPhone and the Pro models. That puts it in a precarious pricing position: for only a couple of hundred dollars more, a user will be able to get a far better phone with significant upgrades to the camera, battery life and performance.

Apple is betting heavily that consumers are willing to pay much more for form-factor despite consistent demands for longer battery life and better cameras. That may end up making the Air line quite niche.

While the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max won’t be the most marketable iPhones this year, they’ll still be the most popular and perhaps the most practical. For the first time since the iPhone 12 Pro in 2020, the Pro models will be redesigned. The back of the phones look different, including a new camera area that spans the entire length of the top third of the device as well as a new cutout area on the bottom two-thirds of the phone that doubles as the wireless charging area.

In line with past pro iPhone upgrades, the processor will move to the A19 Pro, battery life will be boosted significantly, video recording will get major enhancements and the telephoto lens will move from a 12 megapixel sensor to a 48 megapixel component. Other camera upgrades will include a new variable aperture system, simultaneous front-and-back video recording and the biggest-ever upgrade to the selfie camera.

One other major change to the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max design will be a reversal: moving back to an aluminum frame after switching to titanium in 2023 with the iPhone 15 Pro. Aluminum is both lighter and dissipates heat far more effectively, which will be a nice change for anyone used to a 15 Pro or 16 Pro.

The base iPhone 17 won’t get redesigned but will move to a slightly larger screen to match the 6.3-inch size of the iPhone 16 Pro and 17 Pro screen (the iPhone 17 Pro Max will continue to have a 6.9-inch screen). Other changes include the new chip and a ProMotion screen, a first for a non-Pro iPhone. The regular iPhone 17 and the Pro models will continue to use Qualcomm modems.

Apple is rolling out a slew of new accessories for the iPhones this year, including a revamped non-leather case after the FineWoven misstep a couple of years ago, an iPhone 4 Bumper-like case for the slimmed down phone, and a pricey, high-end cross-body strap that has been a priority of the company’s design team.

Apple is also shaking up its iPhone color strategy this year. That includes bringing the popular light blue color from the M4 MacBook Air to the iPhone 17 Air and adding a new orange color to the Pro line.

Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and new Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Ultra 3: After taking a hiatus last year on upgrading the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple has a significant update to the product in the works for this year. It’s offering a slightly larger screen that aims to at least match the display size on the Apple Watch Series 10 from last year as well as a new S11 chip, support for 5G Redcap connectivity via a new modem, and the ability to tap into Apple’s satellite feature for text messaging and emergency communications. Apple is looking to steal share away from Garmin, which launched some new wearables earlier this week, and this next model could help it do the trick.

Apple Watch Series 11: While last year’s Series 10 may not have looked dramatically different, it was considered within the company to be a wholesale redesign. But this year’s Series 11 likely won’t be a dramatic update, with Apple retaining the same look, including a new screen that ups the maximum brightness and shuffling its color (the Jet Black Series 10, for instance, has had chipping issues) and band offerings.

Apple Watch SE: At $249, Apple’s cheapest watch is also its oldest. The Apple Watch SE, which looks reminiscent of the 2020-era Apple Watches before the move to larger screens, will probably get updated with newer displays and a faster chip. Apple has been pushing this device as a smartphone alternative for younger kids as it looks to compete with firms like Fitbit for cheaper products.

Health Upgrades: More significant additions, including hypertension detection, have been in the works for years but have run into regulatory and engineering challenges. Apple is planning to roll out a paid Health+ service next year, including an AI health agent.

AirPods Pro 3

Apple is planning to introduce the AirPods Pro 3 as early as this month, updating the product for the first time in three years. For this upgrade, Apple has tested the inclusion of a heart rate monitor, matching the Powerbeats rolled out earlier this year.

The new models tested in Cupertino include upgraded charging cases that are significantly smaller and include a new pairing mechanism, matching the changes made last year with the lower-end AirPods 4 line.

Apple is planning a major new software feature that will allow AirPods to live translate conversations. This will build on the translation features added to the iPhone and iPad with Apple Intelligence in iOS 26 and iPadOS 26.

Also Coming Soon

AirTag 2: Apple has been preparing its first hardware refresh to the AirTag, the location-finding accessory it first launched in 2021. The new version will make use of an updated wireless chip and location capabilities to improve accuracy and range.

iPad Pro: A new iPad Pro is in development and is destined to be one of Apple’s first devices with the M5 chip. Given last year’s major design and display changes with the M4 model, this follow-up version will be light on enhancements other than the beefier engine. But one new feature will be a second front-facing camera — placed on the portrait side — meaning that video conferencing and selfies will appear equally well regardless of the device’s orientation.

Vision Pro: Apple is poised to release the first hardware update to the Vision Pro, the controversial and slow-to-sell mixed-reality headset it launched in Feb. 2024. But the update won’t be much to write home about: Apple is swapping out the chip from the M2 to something newer (it’s tested both the M4 and M5). It’s also considered a space black version. The company is planning to roll out a far cheaper and lighter model as well as smart glasses over the next two years.

Apple TV: Apple is preparing an updated Apple TV set-top box, marking its first update to the product since 2022. It’ll have a new processor in order to prepare to support new Apple Intelligence features, namely the revamped Siri coming next year. It’s also meant to be one of Apple’s first devices with a new-generation in-house wireless chip.

HomePod mini: Apple’s other current smart home accessory — its smart speaker — is set to get a new chip to also support the new Siri and Apple Intelligence features. It’s also due to get an updated wireless chip, a new ultra-wide band chip and improved audio quality. Apple has also tested new colors, including red.