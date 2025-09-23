 Top
EU Queries Apple, Google, Microsoft Over Online Financial Scams

23 Sept 2025 5:08 PM IST

European Union demanded Big Tech players including Apple and Google explain what action they are taking to protect consumers against financial scams online

Brussels: The European Union on Tuesday demanded Big Tech players including Apple and Google explain what action they are taking to protect consumers against financial scams online.
"The commission has sent a request for information under the Digital Services Act to four online platforms: Microsoft, Google, Apple and Booking to monitor and request information on how they make sure that their services are not being misused by scammers," EU digital affairs spokesman Thomas Regnier said.
