EU Queries Apple, Google, Microsoft Over Online Financial Scams
European Union demanded Big Tech players including Apple and Google explain what action they are taking to protect consumers against financial scams online
Brussels: The European Union on Tuesday demanded Big Tech players including Apple and Google explain what action they are taking to protect consumers against financial scams online.
"The commission has sent a request for information under the Digital Services Act to four online platforms: Microsoft, Google, Apple and Booking to monitor and request information on how they make sure that their services are not being misused by scammers," EU digital affairs spokesman Thomas Regnier said.
( Source : AFP )
